Overview
-- U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp. is seeking to
extend a portion of its first-lien senior secured credit facilities, and plans
to raise $750 million in senior secured notes, some of which will be used to
repay extended term-loan debt.
-- We are assigning the notes our 'B' issue-level rating, with a recovery
rating of '2'.
-- We are revising our rating outlook for our 'B-' corporate credit
rating on Caesars to negative from stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects weaker than expected operating
performance, particularly in its key Las Vegas region, which we previously
expected would perform positively and build momentum into 2013.
Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC) and wholly owned
subsidiary Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC) to negative from
stable. We affirmed all other ratings on the companies, including our 'B-'
corporate credit rating.
We assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to the proposed $750 million
first-lien senior secured notes offering, to be issued jointly by Caesars
Operating Escrow LLC and Caesars Escrow Corp. (the escrow issuers). We
assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch higher than our 'B-' corporate
credit rating on the company) and our recovery rating of '2' indicating our
expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. While our first lien issue-level rating remains one notch
higher than our corporate credit rating, the issuance of incremental
first-lien notes continues to pressure the recovery prospects for first-lien
creditors and we believe recovery prospects are currently at the very low end
of the 70% to 90% range for a '2' recovery rating. Any subsequent meaningful
first lien debt issuance beyond these notes that is not fully utilized to
repay existing first-lien debt would likely result in a revision of our first
lien senior secured debt recovery rating to '3' from '2' and a downgrade of
the issue-level rating to 'B-' from 'B' (at the same level as the corporate
credit rating).
CEOC is seeking to extend a portion of existing term loan debt to Jan. 28,
2018, from Jan. 28, 2015, and proposing to convert original revolver
commitments to term loan debt due Jan. 28, 2018, and/or extend the maturity of
original revolver commitments to Jan. 28, 2017, from Jan. 28, 2014. We have
assumed that at least $500 million in term-loan debt is extended, one-half of
which is then repaid.
Both of the escrow issuers (special purpose entities that will issue the
secured notes) are wholly owned, unrestricted subsidiaries of CEOC. Upon
consummation of the offering, the escrow issuers will deposit the gross
proceeds into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain
conditions are satisfied. The conditions essentially relate to the completion
of the planned extension of portions of CEOC's senior secured credit
facilities, the execution of documents granting security for the proposed
notes, and the assumption by CEOC of all obligations of the escrow issuers
under the proposed notes. The notes will have the benefit of a pari passu
security interest in the same collateral that secures the senior secured
credit facilities (subject to permitted liens and exceptions). CEOC intends to
use the net proceeds from the notes offering to repay a portion of its term
loans and for general corporate purposes.
Rationale
Our outlook revision to negative reflects weaker than expected operating
performance in the second quarter, particularly at Caesars' Las Vegas region
properties, where property level EBITDA declines of 8% largely offset the
growth in the first quarter. We believe operating performance in Las Vegas
reflected a broader weakening in the macroeconomic environment, as gaming
revenues on the Las Vegas Strip declined 6.4% in the second quarter. Although
gaming revenue on the Las Vegas Strip overall is down only 0.6% through the
first six months of 2012, gaming revenue is underperforming our 2012
expectation for modest, single-digit growth in 2012 and we are cautious about
the prospects for improvement in the second half of the year. We now
incorporate an expectation for flat to modestly down net revenue and EBITDA
for Caesars' Las Vegas region.
While we expected some level of operating pressure in Atlantic City following
the opening of Revel, the declines have been worse than our expectations. The
overall market has performed poorly through July and declined nearly 10% in
the month of July, despite the addition of Revel to the market. Although the
third quarter should offer a more favorable comparison for Caesars given the
closure of its Atlantic City properties during a key summer weekend in August
2011, we now expect Caesars' Atlantic City region property EBITDA to decline
between 10% and 15% this year.
The proposed financing transaction and other transactions completed in recent
periods improve Caesars' already strong intermediate-term maturity profile and
strengthen its near-term liquidity profile by providing additional cash to
fund capital spending or other development needs. However, the increased
interest expense associated with these financing transactions will pressure
already weak EBITDA coverage of interest, about 0.9x as of June 30, 2012.
Additionally, the incremental debt will further pressure what we already view
as somewhat tight cushion on its senior secured net leverage covenant.
Furthermore, although Caesars has addressed a substantial portion of its bank
debt due in 2015 and will extend additional term loans and revolving
commitments as part of this transaction, it also faces the maturity of nearly
$5 billion in CMBS debt in 2015, and will likely face substantially higher
interest costs associated with refinancing that debt.
Despite our updated forecast for relatively flat EBITDA performance in 2012
(pro forma for the divestiture of Harrah's St. Louis, expected to close later
this year), we expect at least modest growth in Caesars' consolidated EBITDA
in 2013, which should provide sufficient liquidity to meet debt service
obligations and capital spending needs, while facilitating covenant compliance
through the end of 2013. We expect a return to at least modest growth in Las
Vegas in 2013 and expect weakness in the Atlantic City region to moderate
somewhat. Without at least modest growth in EBITDA in 2013, and improving
positive momentum over the next few years, Caesars will likely burn
substantial cash to meet capital expenditure needs and may be challenged to
continue meeting long-term debt service obligations, including maintaining
compliance with its financial covenant. Caesars' credit measures remain weak.
As of June 30, 2012, leverage was around 12x, while interest coverage was just
0.9x.
Our corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Caesars' financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business
risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria.
Our assessment of Caesars' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects
its very weak credit measures and our belief that prospects for meaningful
growth in net revenue and EBITDA in 2012 or 2013 do not seem promising, given
the current economic outlook and competitive dynamics in the company's key
markets. While several actions taken by management in recent years, including
the currently planned capital raise, have positioned the company with a modest
covenant cushion and very limited debt maturities over the next few years,
Caesars' capacity to continue funding operational and capital spending needs
and meet debt service obligations over the longer term relies on more
substantial growth in cash flow generation.
Our assessment of Caesars' business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its
well-diversified portfolio of assets across most major U.S. gaming markets and
an industry-leading customer loyalty program. Despite these strengths, we
believe Caesars' business risk profile could weaken over time because of its
limited ability to generate excess cash flow to fund the level of investment
in its assets we believe necessary to preserve its competitive position.
Caesars is one of the world's largest and most diversified gaming companies.
It owns or operates properties in most major U.S. gaming markets under brand
names including Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe. During 2011, it generated
$8.8 billion of net revenues and nearly $1.9 billion of EBITDA.
Liquidity
Although we expect Caesars' sources of liquidity (including cash and revolver
availability) compared to uses to exceed 1.2x over the next 12, we have
assessed its liquidity profile as "less than adequate", according to our
criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Caesars' liquidity profile
include the following:
-- We do not believe covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand an
EBITDA decline of 15% without a breach.
-- We do not believe net sources would be positive if EBITDA declines 15%
over the next 12 months, because access to the revolver, a key source of
liquidity, would be limited in this scenario.
As of June 30, 2012, Caesars had $985 million of unrestricted cash on the
balance sheet, a substantial portion of which was held at CEOC. We have
assumed about $200 million of this cash is excess and available to fund
ongoing capital expenditures and other liquidity needs. In addition, CEOC had
no borrowings outstanding under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility at
June 30, 2012, although availability is subject to compliance with its senior
secured leverage ratio covenant. Given the covenant cushion as of June 30,
2012, and our current expectations for performance in 2012 and 2013, we
believe CEOC would be able to access at least half of its current revolver
capacity without violating the leverage covenant. Still, without meaningful
growth in EBITDA over the next few years, Caesars will likely burn substantial
cash and revolver availability to meet capital expenditure needs, and may find
it difficult to continue meeting long-term debt service obligations, including
maintaining compliance with its financial covenant.
In 2011, Caesars generated approximately $123 million in cash from operating
activities. Capital spending in 2011 was more than $300 million, including
spending associated with the Linq and Octavius projects. Caesars expects total
capital expenditures in 2012, including those associated with Project Linq, to
be between $590 million and $640 million. (Caesars spent about $192 million in
the first six months of 2012.) Caesars reached an agreement earlier this year
to sell Harrah's St. Louis to Penn National Gaming Inc. for $610 million, and
expects to close the sale in the second half of 2012. This transaction would
provide additional liquidity for capital spending and/or debt repurchases,
although it would not be deleveraging for the company.
Debt maturities are very limited over the next few years and a portion would
be pushed out even further following the proposed amend-and-extend
transaction. Nevertheless, maturities will remain sizable in 2015 as the
company faces the maturity of nearly $5 billion of CMBS debt.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on Caesars is negative, reflecting weaker than expected
operating performance from a softening macroeconomic environment, particularly
in its key Las Vegas region, which we had previously expected would perform
positively this year and build momentum into 2013. Although Caesars has
minimal debt maturities over the next few years, its credit measures are
extremely weak and we expect the company to burn cash to fund capital
expenditures and interest expense. Caesars has some cushion under its one
financial maintenance covenant; however, we expect the cushion to be somewhat
thin based on of our performance expectations and the incremental debt we
expect to result from this transaction.
A downgrade could result if weak performance trends demonstrated in the second
quarter continue, or we no longer believe that EBITDA will grow at least
modestly in 2013 and that positive momentum will start to build again in the
Las Vegas region. Without growth in 2013 and an expectation for positive
operating momentum to continue into 2014, we believe Caesars could otherwise
be challenged to meet fixed charges while servicing its current capital
structure and might again seek to restructure its debt obligations. Given very
weak credit measures and limited capacity for debt repayment, a revision of
the outlook to stable or positive rating momentum would require meaningful
outperformance relative to our forecast.
