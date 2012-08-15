Overview

-- U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp. is seeking to extend a portion of its first-lien senior secured credit facilities, and plans to raise $750 million in senior secured notes, some of which will be used to repay extended term-loan debt.

-- We are assigning the notes our 'B' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '2'.

-- We are revising our rating outlook for our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Caesars to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook reflects weaker than expected operating performance, particularly in its key Las Vegas region, which we previously expected would perform positively and build momentum into 2013. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC) and wholly owned subsidiary Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. (CEOC) to negative from stable. We affirmed all other ratings on the companies, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating. We assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to the proposed $750 million first-lien senior secured notes offering, to be issued jointly by Caesars Operating Escrow LLC and Caesars Escrow Corp. (the escrow issuers). We assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch higher than our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company) and our recovery rating of '2' indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. While our first lien issue-level rating remains one notch higher than our corporate credit rating, the issuance of incremental first-lien notes continues to pressure the recovery prospects for first-lien creditors and we believe recovery prospects are currently at the very low end of the 70% to 90% range for a '2' recovery rating. Any subsequent meaningful first lien debt issuance beyond these notes that is not fully utilized to repay existing first-lien debt would likely result in a revision of our first lien senior secured debt recovery rating to '3' from '2' and a downgrade of the issue-level rating to 'B-' from 'B' (at the same level as the corporate credit rating). CEOC is seeking to extend a portion of existing term loan debt to Jan. 28, 2018, from Jan. 28, 2015, and proposing to convert original revolver commitments to term loan debt due Jan. 28, 2018, and/or extend the maturity of original revolver commitments to Jan. 28, 2017, from Jan. 28, 2014. We have assumed that at least $500 million in term-loan debt is extended, one-half of which is then repaid. Both of the escrow issuers (special purpose entities that will issue the secured notes) are wholly owned, unrestricted subsidiaries of CEOC. Upon consummation of the offering, the escrow issuers will deposit the gross proceeds into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain conditions are satisfied. The conditions essentially relate to the completion of the planned extension of portions of CEOC's senior secured credit facilities, the execution of documents granting security for the proposed notes, and the assumption by CEOC of all obligations of the escrow issuers under the proposed notes. The notes will have the benefit of a pari passu security interest in the same collateral that secures the senior secured credit facilities (subject to permitted liens and exceptions). CEOC intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering to repay a portion of its term loans and for general corporate purposes. Rationale Our outlook revision to negative reflects weaker than expected operating performance in the second quarter, particularly at Caesars' Las Vegas region properties, where property level EBITDA declines of 8% largely offset the growth in the first quarter. We believe operating performance in Las Vegas reflected a broader weakening in the macroeconomic environment, as gaming revenues on the Las Vegas Strip declined 6.4% in the second quarter. Although gaming revenue on the Las Vegas Strip overall is down only 0.6% through the first six months of 2012, gaming revenue is underperforming our 2012 expectation for modest, single-digit growth in 2012 and we are cautious about the prospects for improvement in the second half of the year. We now incorporate an expectation for flat to modestly down net revenue and EBITDA for Caesars' Las Vegas region. While we expected some level of operating pressure in Atlantic City following the opening of Revel, the declines have been worse than our expectations. The overall market has performed poorly through July and declined nearly 10% in the month of July, despite the addition of Revel to the market. Although the third quarter should offer a more favorable comparison for Caesars given the closure of its Atlantic City properties during a key summer weekend in August 2011, we now expect Caesars' Atlantic City region property EBITDA to decline between 10% and 15% this year. The proposed financing transaction and other transactions completed in recent periods improve Caesars' already strong intermediate-term maturity profile and strengthen its near-term liquidity profile by providing additional cash to fund capital spending or other development needs. However, the increased interest expense associated with these financing transactions will pressure already weak EBITDA coverage of interest, about 0.9x as of June 30, 2012. Additionally, the incremental debt will further pressure what we already view as somewhat tight cushion on its senior secured net leverage covenant. Furthermore, although Caesars has addressed a substantial portion of its bank debt due in 2015 and will extend additional term loans and revolving commitments as part of this transaction, it also faces the maturity of nearly $5 billion in CMBS debt in 2015, and will likely face substantially higher interest costs associated with refinancing that debt. Despite our updated forecast for relatively flat EBITDA performance in 2012 (pro forma for the divestiture of Harrah's St. Louis, expected to close later this year), we expect at least modest growth in Caesars' consolidated EBITDA in 2013, which should provide sufficient liquidity to meet debt service obligations and capital spending needs, while facilitating covenant compliance through the end of 2013. We expect a return to at least modest growth in Las Vegas in 2013 and expect weakness in the Atlantic City region to moderate somewhat. Without at least modest growth in EBITDA in 2013, and improving positive momentum over the next few years, Caesars will likely burn substantial cash to meet capital expenditure needs and may be challenged to continue meeting long-term debt service obligations, including maintaining compliance with its financial covenant. Caesars' credit measures remain weak. As of June 30, 2012, leverage was around 12x, while interest coverage was just 0.9x. Our corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Caesars' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Caesars' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects its very weak credit measures and our belief that prospects for meaningful growth in net revenue and EBITDA in 2012 or 2013 do not seem promising, given the current economic outlook and competitive dynamics in the company's key markets. While several actions taken by management in recent years, including the currently planned capital raise, have positioned the company with a modest covenant cushion and very limited debt maturities over the next few years, Caesars' capacity to continue funding operational and capital spending needs and meet debt service obligations over the longer term relies on more substantial growth in cash flow generation. Our assessment of Caesars' business risk profile as satisfactory reflects its well-diversified portfolio of assets across most major U.S. gaming markets and an industry-leading customer loyalty program. Despite these strengths, we believe Caesars' business risk profile could weaken over time because of its limited ability to generate excess cash flow to fund the level of investment in its assets we believe necessary to preserve its competitive position. Caesars is one of the world's largest and most diversified gaming companies. It owns or operates properties in most major U.S. gaming markets under brand names including Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe. During 2011, it generated $8.8 billion of net revenues and nearly $1.9 billion of EBITDA. Liquidity Although we expect Caesars' sources of liquidity (including cash and revolver availability) compared to uses to exceed 1.2x over the next 12, we have assessed its liquidity profile as "less than adequate", according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Caesars' liquidity profile include the following:

-- We do not believe covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand an EBITDA decline of 15% without a breach.

-- We do not believe net sources would be positive if EBITDA declines 15% over the next 12 months, because access to the revolver, a key source of liquidity, would be limited in this scenario. As of June 30, 2012, Caesars had $985 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet, a substantial portion of which was held at CEOC. We have assumed about $200 million of this cash is excess and available to fund ongoing capital expenditures and other liquidity needs. In addition, CEOC had no borrowings outstanding under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility at June 30, 2012, although availability is subject to compliance with its senior secured leverage ratio covenant. Given the covenant cushion as of June 30, 2012, and our current expectations for performance in 2012 and 2013, we believe CEOC would be able to access at least half of its current revolver capacity without violating the leverage covenant. Still, without meaningful growth in EBITDA over the next few years, Caesars will likely burn substantial cash and revolver availability to meet capital expenditure needs, and may find it difficult to continue meeting long-term debt service obligations, including maintaining compliance with its financial covenant. In 2011, Caesars generated approximately $123 million in cash from operating activities. Capital spending in 2011 was more than $300 million, including spending associated with the Linq and Octavius projects. Caesars expects total capital expenditures in 2012, including those associated with Project Linq, to be between $590 million and $640 million. (Caesars spent about $192 million in the first six months of 2012.) Caesars reached an agreement earlier this year to sell Harrah's St. Louis to Penn National Gaming Inc. for $610 million, and expects to close the sale in the second half of 2012. This transaction would provide additional liquidity for capital spending and/or debt repurchases, although it would not be deleveraging for the company. Debt maturities are very limited over the next few years and a portion would be pushed out even further following the proposed amend-and-extend transaction. Nevertheless, maturities will remain sizable in 2015 as the company faces the maturity of nearly $5 billion of CMBS debt. Outlook Our rating outlook on Caesars is negative, reflecting weaker than expected operating performance from a softening macroeconomic environment, particularly in its key Las Vegas region, which we had previously expected would perform positively this year and build momentum into 2013. Although Caesars has minimal debt maturities over the next few years, its credit measures are extremely weak and we expect the company to burn cash to fund capital expenditures and interest expense. Caesars has some cushion under its one financial maintenance covenant; however, we expect the cushion to be somewhat thin based on of our performance expectations and the incremental debt we expect to result from this transaction. A downgrade could result if weak performance trends demonstrated in the second quarter continue, or we no longer believe that EBITDA will grow at least modestly in 2013 and that positive momentum will start to build again in the Las Vegas region. Without growth in 2013 and an expectation for positive operating momentum to continue into 2014, we believe Caesars could otherwise be challenged to meet fixed charges while servicing its current capital structure and might again seek to restructure its debt obligations. Given very weak credit measures and limited capacity for debt repayment, a revision of the outlook to stable or positive rating momentum would require meaningful outperformance relative to our forecast. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Caesars Entertainment Corp. Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery rating 2 Senior Secured CCC Recovery rating 6 Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery rating 6 New Rating Caesars Operating Escrow LLC Caesars Escrow Corporation $750M sr secd notes due 2020 B Recovery Rating 2