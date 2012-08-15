Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A-' rating to Pacific Gas & Electric
Company's (PG&E; Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+') $750 million issuance of
senior unsecured notes. The notes were issued in two tranches:
--$400 million of 2.45% notes due Aug. 15, 2022;
--$350 million of 3.75% coupon notes due Aug. 15, 2042.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
The Rating and Stable Rating Outlook reflect the challenges and uncertainties
confronting PG&E in the aftermath of the September 2010 San Bruno natural gas
pipeline explosion and fire, including:
--The magnitude of future costs and fines related to the San Bruno accident and
its impact on PG&E's consolidated financials;
--The impact of the pending California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) order
initiating rulemaking (OIR) docket on PG&E's financial profile;
--Uncertainty regarding the criminal investigation into the San Bruno gas
pipeline explosion and fire.
Key ratings drivers going forward include the outcome of the factors listed
above, as well as:
--Continuation of a balanced regulatory regime in the state of California;
--The effective execution of its large capex program and the ability to recover
related costs;
--Execution of management's commitment to issue common equity at the parent to
maintain PG&E's CPUC-authorized capital structure.
Fitch believes these uncertainties and their financial consequences will be
resolved within the current rating category, supporting the stable outlook.
Management has indicated that it is engaged in discussions with relevant parties
to settle pending issues related to the San Bruno tragedy.
Intense Scrutiny:
The operating environment for PG&E has become more challenging as the result of
the San Bruno disaster. PG&E has come under significant federal and state
regulatory scrutiny and is the subject of a criminal investigation as a result
of the accident. Fitch expects PG&E will continue to be subject to meaningfully
higher operating and capital expense to comply with emerging regulatory pipeline
safety requirements.
Settlement Discussions:
Realization of a reasonable settlement of pending San Bruno issues in the near
future would, in Fitch's opinion, eliminate a major source of uncertainty for
the company and would be supportive of PG&E's current ratings. However, Fitch
believes the number of parties to the proceedings and the highly politicized
environment in the wake of the accident are serious hurdles to a potential
global settlement.
OIR Decision Approaching:
Meanwhile, a final order in the OIR is expected in September 2012. The CPUC
convened the OIR to adopt new rules on pipeline safety for all natural gas
transmission pipeline operations, in the wake of the San Bruno disaster. As part
of this proceeding, the CPUC is expected to consider the investment and costs
associated with implementation of new safety standards and appropriate cost
recovery mechanisms. The rulemaking will consider hydrostatic testing, pipeline
replacement, and automatic shut-off valves, among other things.
Fitch believes the final decision in the proceeding will ultimately facilitate
timely recovery of future pipeline safety investment and operating costs. The
inability to recover PG&E's investment in natural gas pipeline safety and
related operating expenses on a timely basis would be an adverse development, in
Fitch's opinion, and likely lead to future credit rating downgrades. Continued
delay in addressing this issue could also lead to adverse credit rating actions.
OIIs:
Three orders initiating investigations (OII) are also proceeding at the CPUC and
are expected to be completed in early 2013, barring a global San Bruno
settlement. Completion of the OII process is expected to result in a large fine
for past safety violations. While the magnitude of any potential fine is
unclear, the company has taken a $200 million reserve in anticipation of a final
CPUC ruling in the matter. However, a worse-than-expected outcome for the
utility's creditworthiness as the result of the commission investigations and
magnitude of the fine cannot be ruled out.
Credit Metrics:
The ratings consider PG&E's EBITDA credit metrics relative to debt and interest
expense levels. Fitch estimates that PG&E's consolidated debt-to-EBITDA will
improve to 3.3x and EBITDA-to-interest will be better than 5x in 2013 - 2014. On
a 12 month trailing basis, PG&E's ratio of debt to EBITDA was 3.6 times (x) and
EBITDA to interest expense 5.2x.
Management Changes:
Fitch believes management changes at PG&E and its corporate parent PG&E
Corporation (PCG; BBB+; Stable Outlook) and the restructuring of its natural gas
operations under Nick Stavropoulos, Executive VP of Natural Gas Operations in
June 2011 is a constructive development.
Management has responded to the San Bruno disaster by pledging to support the
community's recovery, cooperating with ongoing investigations and revamping
operations to improve safety to restore the confidence of its constituents.
Third Party Liability:
PG&E management estimates total third party liability exposure related to San
Bruno at $455 million - $600 million.
In 2010 and 2011, PG&E booked charges totaling $220 million and $155 million,
respectively, and foresees exposure of $80 - 225 million in 2012. PG&E's
aggregate level of liability insurance for damages is approximately $992 million
of coverage with a $10 million deductible.
PG&E's credit ratings also reflect the balanced regulatory environment in
California, a manageable debt burden and solid earnings and cash flows. The
ratings also recognize the challenges associated with the utility's large
capital expenditure program.
Liquidity:
As of June 30, 2012, PG&E had availability of $1.8 billion under its $3 billion
credit facility and $363 million of letters of credit outstanding. Commercial
paper outstanding at the utility was $825 million at the end of the second
quarter. PG&E's credit agreement expires May 2016.
CA Regulatory Compact:
The CPUC's attention to safety has been criticized in the aftermath of the San
Bruno disaster. The highly politicized environment created by the San Bruno
disaster along with delay in pending general rate case (GRC) proceedings and
appointment of three commissioners for terms beginning last year by then
incoming Governor Jerry Brown injects a measure of uncertainty to the regulatory
compact in the California.
Fitch believes the political/regulatory environment will remain balanced and
committed to financially strong electric utilities in order to achieve ongoing
energy policy goals supported by the Brown administration.
Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas
Company have all experienced delays in GRC proceedings before the CPUC. However,
in Fitch's view, these delays are explained by the unusual filing of three GRCs
in one year and the unexpected workload created by the San Bruno natural gas
pipeline explosion and fire.
An unexpected, significant deterioration in the regulatory compact in California
could lead to adverse future credit rating actions.
Revenue decoupling, regulatory balancing accounts, forward looking test years
and pre-approval of planned capital expenditures greatly reduce PG&E's exposure
to regulatory lag and operating cash flow attrition, in Fitch's opinion.
ROE Trend Uncertain:
Investors have expressed concern that the commission may push authorized returns
lower in the utilities' upcoming cost-of-capital proceeding (CoC). In
California, unlike many other jurisdictions, CoC rate filings are separated from
GRC proceedings.
Fitch believes it is likely that the CPUC will push authorized returns on equity
(ROE) lower in PG&E's pending cost of capital (CoC) proceeding but that the
outcome should prove to be manageable within PG&E's current credit rating
profile.
PG&E, along with the three other large investor-owned utilities in California,
filed its initial CoC testimony on April 20, 2012 requesting a lower weighted
average return of capital. Recently filed intervener testimony in the proceeding
called for significantly lower ROEs. However, Fitch notes that intervener
testimony in the CoC proceeding is consistent with PG&E's proposed capital
structure and cost of preferred and debt capital.
Triggers for Future Rating Actions:
A negative rating action could be triggered by:
--An adverse outcome in PG&E's pending OIR;
--Continued delay in the pending OIR;
--A higher than expected fine resulting from pending OIIs; and
--Deterioration of the regulatory compact in California.
A positive rating action appears unlikely given the uncertainties and costs
associated San Bruno natural gas pipeline explosion and fire.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 12, 2011);
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 16,
2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities
Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies