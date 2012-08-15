Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings says that the announcement of UK's Department for
Transport (DfT) to award the new Intercity West Coast franchise (IWC) to
FirstGroup plc ('BBB-'/Stable/'F3') is rating neutral due to the relatively
limited financial implications in the near-term.
Fitch anticipates that IWC, awarded from December 2012 until March 2026 (and
with an option for the DfT to extend it by a further 20 months), could
significantly contribute to FirstGroup's long-term earnings. However, the agency
will focus on actual and projected cash flows that determine the dividend
potential of the train operating company (TOC) that could be used by the group
to service its financial obligations. These are unlikely to materially impact on
FirstGroup's credit metrics until FYE15.
Fitch also notes that the long duration of the franchise implies time for
revenue recovery should the company's expectations for the franchise performance
prove too optimistic for a given year. However, the modelling risk is
significant due to the largely fixed cost base and despite a GDP-linked
correction factor for the franchise premium calculation (to kick-in if GDP
outturn varies from the bid level by a cumulative 4%).
However, the downside potential for FirstGroup, should IWC underperform the
company's franchise bid expectations, can be financially limited to the initial
capital injected into the TOC (GBP10m), and contingent capital including a
subordinated loan facility (GBP190m), and a performance bond (GBP45m, RPI
indexed) totalling GBP235m. The additional GBP5m season ticket bond (RPI
indexed) would be matched by advance cash for season tickets and the GBP15m
station repair guarantee (also RPI indexed) relates solely to the station
maintenance commitment.
Whist significant, the loan facility is not expected to be called upon in the
near term even under a downside scenario, partially due to an expected subsidy
in FY13 (GBP11m) and a gradual premium payment ramp-up (GBP26m in FY14, GBP106m
in FY15 and GBP178m in FY16 - all in present value terms). Fitch understands
that the franchise agreement will include cross default provisions in line with
current industry standard. Additionally, and as in many other lines of business,
there is a reputational risk in passenger rail transport.
FirstGroup has pre-qualified in three additional UK rail franchises that are to
be awarded by the DfT over the next six-10 months (Great Western - to be awarded
in December 2012 and currently operated by FirstGroup, Thameslink - to be
awarded in May 2013 and currently also operated by FirstGroup and Essex
Thameside - to be awarded in January 2013 and currently operated by National
Express Group plc, rated 'BBB-'/Stable). The outcome of these bids and
FirstGroup's performance in its key businesses in the UK bus and US school bus
segments will be part of Fitch's on-going rating calculus.
The loss of the IWC by Virgin Rail Group, 49% owned by Stagecoach
('BBB'/Stable), represents a FY12 cash dividend income stream loss of GBP15.7m
for Stagecoach, compared to a Fitch-adjusted funds from operations of GBP250m.
However, in its recent review of the company, the agency took a conservative
expectation towards Stagecoach retaining this income stream. Nevertheless,
Stagecoach's ratings are supported more by the company's strong performance in
its core UK bus division. Furthermore, Stagecoach remains a direct contender for
two upcoming franchises (Great Western and Thameslink) which it does not
currently operate.(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)