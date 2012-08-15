Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings says that the announcement of UK's Department for Transport (DfT) to award the new Intercity West Coast franchise (IWC) to FirstGroup plc ('BBB-'/Stable/'F3') is rating neutral due to the relatively limited financial implications in the near-term. Fitch anticipates that IWC, awarded from December 2012 until March 2026 (and with an option for the DfT to extend it by a further 20 months), could significantly contribute to FirstGroup's long-term earnings. However, the agency will focus on actual and projected cash flows that determine the dividend potential of the train operating company (TOC) that could be used by the group to service its financial obligations. These are unlikely to materially impact on FirstGroup's credit metrics until FYE15. Fitch also notes that the long duration of the franchise implies time for revenue recovery should the company's expectations for the franchise performance prove too optimistic for a given year. However, the modelling risk is significant due to the largely fixed cost base and despite a GDP-linked correction factor for the franchise premium calculation (to kick-in if GDP outturn varies from the bid level by a cumulative 4%). However, the downside potential for FirstGroup, should IWC underperform the company's franchise bid expectations, can be financially limited to the initial capital injected into the TOC (GBP10m), and contingent capital including a subordinated loan facility (GBP190m), and a performance bond (GBP45m, RPI indexed) totalling GBP235m. The additional GBP5m season ticket bond (RPI indexed) would be matched by advance cash for season tickets and the GBP15m station repair guarantee (also RPI indexed) relates solely to the station maintenance commitment. Whist significant, the loan facility is not expected to be called upon in the near term even under a downside scenario, partially due to an expected subsidy in FY13 (GBP11m) and a gradual premium payment ramp-up (GBP26m in FY14, GBP106m in FY15 and GBP178m in FY16 - all in present value terms). Fitch understands that the franchise agreement will include cross default provisions in line with current industry standard. Additionally, and as in many other lines of business, there is a reputational risk in passenger rail transport. FirstGroup has pre-qualified in three additional UK rail franchises that are to be awarded by the DfT over the next six-10 months (Great Western - to be awarded in December 2012 and currently operated by FirstGroup, Thameslink - to be awarded in May 2013 and currently also operated by FirstGroup and Essex Thameside - to be awarded in January 2013 and currently operated by National Express Group plc, rated 'BBB-'/Stable). The outcome of these bids and FirstGroup's performance in its key businesses in the UK bus and US school bus segments will be part of Fitch's on-going rating calculus. The loss of the IWC by Virgin Rail Group, 49% owned by Stagecoach ('BBB'/Stable), represents a FY12 cash dividend income stream loss of GBP15.7m for Stagecoach, compared to a Fitch-adjusted funds from operations of GBP250m. However, in its recent review of the company, the agency took a conservative expectation towards Stagecoach retaining this income stream. Nevertheless, Stagecoach's ratings are supported more by the company's strong performance in its core UK bus division. Furthermore, Stagecoach remains a direct contender for two upcoming franchises (Great Western and Thameslink) which it does not currently operate.(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)