Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' to Thermo Fisher Scientific's (Thermo Fisher) proposed senior notes issue. Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of One Lambda and for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to approximately $6.5 billion of debt at June 30, 2012. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The ratings reflect the following key credit considerations: Debt Expected To Be Maintained Above 2.0x EBITDA Through 2014: Fitch believes that leverage as measured by total debt-to-EBITDA will be maintained above 2.0x as the result of an increased debt load resulting from acquisition activity over the past year, including the planned purchase of One Lambda for a total consideration of $925 million ($866 million cash outlay expected in the fourth quarter of 2012), as well as the funding of an expanded share repurchase program through the end of 2012. Fitch expects leverage of around 2.8x at the end of 2012 and over 2.0x through 2014, levels commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating. Aggressive Capital Deployment Stresses Balance Sheet: The acquisition of One Lambda represents the company's third sizable acquisition over the past 12 months, following the purchases of Phadia AB and Dionex Corp. in 2011. Funding for the 2011 acquisitions resulted in a cumulative $4.8 billion in debt added to the company's capital structure that drove latest 12 months (LTM) total debt-to-EBITDA to 2.6x at June 30, 2012 versus about 1.0x before the transactions. Higher levels of share repurchase and cash dividend payments will also weight on financial flexibility, reducing the company's ability to apply cash to debt reduction in 2012-2013. During 3Q'12, the company's Board of Directors approved an incremental share repurchase authorization of $500 million (expiring at the end of 2012), which taken together with $400 million of its common stock purchased so far this year, brings the total to around $900 million expected through the end of 2012. Thermo Fisher announced the initiation of a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share starting April 16, 2012. The cash dividend payments will total about $200 million annually. Liquidity Remains Strong: Fitch anticipates positive EBITDA growth for Thermo Fisher in 2012-2013, both organically and from recent acquisitions, that will produce discretionary free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital expenditures) of about $1.6 billion, about $200 million higher than the $1.4 billion level in 2011. Liquidity is also provided by $951 million in capacity (on June 30, 2012) of a $1 billion bank revolver maturing in April 2017. A separate 364-day $500 million credit revolver acts as incremental back-up to the company's $1 billion commercial paper program. Thermo Fisher is compliant with its credit facility financial maintenance covenant which requires leverage to be maintained below 3.5x. On June 30, 2012, the company had $732 million of cash on hand. Debt Maturity Schedule is Manageable: Thermo Fisher's long-term debt maturity schedule is well-spaced with the next debt maturity occurring in December 2012 when $350 million of senior unsecured notes mature. Fitch expects the company to pay down the December maturity with cash. Other debt maturities through 2016 include $700 million of senior unsecured notes in each of 2014 and 2015 and $900 million of senior unsecured notes in 2016. Thermo Fisher also had $400 million of commercial paper outstanding at June 30, 2012. Ratings Triggers: A positive rating action is not likely unless the company commits to reducing and maintain total debt at or below 2.0x EBITDA. A downgrade or Negative Outlook from the 'BBB+' rating could result from total debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3.0x. Fitch believes that the company is comfortable managing its balance sheet to a leverage target of about 2.5x, but would be willing to increase debt to up to 3.5x to fund an acquisition. Fitch currently rates Thermo Fisher as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Senior notes 'BBB+'; --Commercial paper 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.