March 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Avangardco Investments Public Limited's (Avangardco) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed Avangardco's National Long-term Rating at 'A+(ukr)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. The foreign currency senior unsecured rating has been affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'. This rating action resolves the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) applied to all ratings on 14 September 2011 following the announcement of the transfer of ownership of Mr Oleg Bahkmatyuk's 77.5% stake in Avangardco to Ukrlandfarming PLC, an unrated company 100% controlled by Mr Bahkmatyuk. The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations of limited ties between Ukrlandfarming and Avangardco in the near-term and the effective legal ring-fencing in Fitch's view, thus treating Avangardco's credit standing separately from its parent under the agency's parent-subsidiary linkage criteria. Fitch understands there are no cross-default clauses neither at the parent nor at Avangardco level and that cash pooling is managed separately. Fitch understands that Ukrlandfarming is a more leveraged entity, given past acquisitions, relative to Avangardco. However, the negative pledges in Avangardco's Eurobond currently prevents it from any meaningful cash up-streaming to Ukrlandfarming - if needed to help service its own debt - primarily by a debt incurrence maximum leverage test of 3x which, if incurred, Fitch would not view as compatible with a 'B' rating. However, Fitch gets comfort from the different strategic incentives for Ukrlandfarming to sell high-quality grain at the highest possible price, primarily to the export markets, whereas Avangardco will procure forage grain at the lowest possible price exploiting the inefficiencies in the Ukrainian agriculture market. Therefore, the agency estimates a diminished likelihood of related-party grain purchase transactions even though Avangardco will retain an option to do so in open tenders. Moreover, this is based on Mr Bahkmatyuk's explicit commitment to avoid related-party transactions, as noted in the unqualified audit report from KPMG on Avangardco's 2011 financial accounts. Under the current group structure, the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that both businesses will be managed separately. For Avangardco, the Stable Outlook is also premised on a continuing conservative financial policy resulting in lease-adjusted gross debt/EBITDAR below 1.5x and positive free cash flow post 2012. At present, Fitch has not assessed the effect of a potential merger between Ukrlandfarming and its subsidiary. In case of merger with Ukrlandfarming, a combined 'B' credit profile requires strengthening in corporate governance for the group, including the establishment of a non-executive board, and greater information transparency at the parent and group levels. The 'B' rating reflects Avangardco's strong financial performance in 2011. Fitch recognises the limited further upside in the domestic market given the large market share of industrialised eggs and high per capita egg consumption, and thus greater reliance on export markets to deliver on its growth targets and absorb large new egg production capacity coming on stream later in 2012 and 2013. Although Fitch concurs with management in the export potential to other CIS countries, Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the European market remains closed until Ukraine reaches a trade agreement with the EU. Avangardco's liquidity cushion will be eroded in 2012 due to its high planned capex of close to USD300m- a high portion of which is already contracted with equipment suppliers - as well as likely compression in profitability from elevated grain prices and its USD105m in short-term debt. The ratings could come under pressure if lease-adjusted gross debt/EBITDAR increases above 2.5x (FY11: 1.5x), weakening pricing power drives EBITDA margin below 30% (excluding effect from revaluation of biological assets at fair value, after income from special VAT treatment) or if its free cash flow remains negative. In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is different than the original rating committee outcome.