(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'B+(exp)/RR4' rating to OGX
Petroleo e Gas Participacoes S.A.'s US$1.1 billion proposed senior
unsecured notes issuance due in 2022. The 'RR4' Recovery Rating on the
issuance reflects an average expected recovery in the event of default. The
notes will be issued through its wholly owned subsidiary, OGX AUSTRIA GMBH and
will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by OGX, OGX Petroleo e Gas
Ltda. and OGX Campos Petroleo e Gas S.A. The company expects to use the proceeds
from the issuance to fund its capital expenditure program and for general
corporate purposes. OGX has a Fitch foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B+', and a long-term national scale rating of 'BBB(bra)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
OGX's ratings reflect the company's sizable and diversified oil and gas
resources, its experienced management team, and its ability to execute the
start-up of production from its shallow water Campos blocks using standard and
proven technology. Primary concerns include the potential for a delay in
incorporating proven reserves, unforeseen production delays that could result
from delays in critical equipment delivery and/or lower-than-expected ramp-up of
production volumes, and exposure to contracted, yet unlocked leasing fees for
key production equipment. These factors could result in the need for additional
financing for OGX over the medium term. Initially, production risk is mitigated
to some extent as key equipment has been secured and procurement for additional
equipment to meet production targets is in an advanced stage.
OGX is in the production start-up phase of the Campos basin - Waimea Complex,
whose first oil was delivered on Jan. 31, 2012 through an extended well test
(EWT). Production from this field was initially expected for October 2011, but
production began within Fitch's expectations. OGX expects production volume at
its first well to stabilize at approximately 10,000 to 13,000 barrels per day
(bpd). Production volume is expected to ramp up to 40,000 bpd following the
connection of two additional horizontal wells during the second half of 2012,
after the declaration of commerciality for Waimea by the Brazilian National Oil
Agency (ANP). Waimea's declaration of commerciality is expected during the first
half of 2012. The initial production volume of up to 1.2 million barrels is to
be sold to Shell in two shipments, at a USD5.5 discount to Brent, and are
expected to be delivered in March 2012.
The company expects production to begin in a second area in Campos called
Waikiki in the second half of 2013. By 2013, the company expects to have
approximately 11 horizontal production wells, each producing approximately
10,000 - 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). OGX has secured the
critical equipment needed, including six offshore rigs under contract and three
floating, production, storage and off-loading facilities (FPSOs) to meet these
goals. The first FPSO has been connected to Waimea's first producing well. The
two additional FPSOs, OSX-2 and OSX-3, will be constructed in Singapore and are
expected to be delivered in 2013. OSX-2 will be installed in the Waimea Complex,
and OSX-3 will be installed in Waikiki.
While unproven production volumes and the start-up phase of oil production
greatly add to OGX's business risk, the company's initial drilling campaign was
highly successful and was focused on several of the Campos basin blocks. OGX's
first drill stem test (DST) in the Santos basin was successful and indicated the
presence of condensates that were not originally envisioned. The company plans
to evaluate different alternatives to monetize the condensates for a potential
positive impact in OGX's long-term cash flow, although it is difficult to
quantify at this stage. In addition, the company recently confirmed the
existence of a pre-salt reservoir in the shallow waters of the Santos basin,
which further highlights the potential of this area.
Thus far, the exploratory campaign in the Espirito Santo basin was unsuccessful,
with two dry wells, but OGX estimates there is potential in other parts of this
area. The company has also begun its first DST in Parnaiba, where it is expected
to ramp-up exploratory drilling in 2012, as the exploration period expires in
March 2014. The company will also begin seismic shooting of its Colombian
blocks. Following the completion of 83 exploration wells over the last four
years, the overall success rate has been approximately 85% in all basins.
OGX has a very aggressive growth strategy that envisions growing production from
10,000 to 13,000 bpd today to over 730 thousand boe/d in approximately five
years. This growth plan will require large capital investments to bring
production on line. OGX's total investment program is sizable, ranging from
USD3.5 billion to USD4.2 billion between 2012 and 2013. In its base case
scenario, Fitch expects OGX to report negative free cash flow over the next
three years. Future investment activities will be financed with USD3 billion of
liquidity as of December 2011, USD0.3 billion from OGX Maranhao financing
(concluded in January 2012), plus proceeds from the proposed USD1.1 billion debt
issuance. The company's initial exploration, development and production
activities have been fully financed with the proceeds from two equity issuances
in 2007 and 2008 that totaled USD5.4 billion, and proceeds from a USD2.6 billion
debt issuance in June 2011.
As of January 2012, OGX's pro forma debt was USD2.9 billion and includes a
USD2.6 billion bond issued last June and USD320 million of OGX Maranhao
financing. Following the proposed debt issuance, pro forma debt would increase
to approximately USD3.9 billion, which is higher than initially anticipated by
the company but is within Fitch's base case scenario. The incremental debt is
related to changes in Waimea and Waikiki ramp-up strategy, and the potential to
appraise Santos Basin shallow water pre-salt discoveries while maintaining a
cash cushion. Fitch's net adjusted debt for operating leases will increase total
adjusted obligations to slightly greater than USD10 billion by 2016. Leverage
based on debt to proven reserves is expected to be below USD3 per barrel
assuming 4 billion boe are proved out over the next few years. These estimates
may vary depending on eventual production rates/levels, the level of proven
reserves, and ultimately, crude prices.
Fitch estimates that as production ramps through 2013, leverage as measured by
total adjusted debt to EBITDA, will decrease from non-meaningful levels today
(no operating cash flow) to levels in the high single digits. Fitch expects
leverage should substantially decline to below 4.0 times (x) after adjusting
debt for operating leases in 2014 and 2015 as production comes on line and
operating cash flow increases. Fitch also expects the vast majority of
incremental total adjusted debt will be associated with operating leases for
production equipment with affiliate company, OSX. Fitch projects EBITDA will
grow to between USD6 billion-USD8 billion by 2015 using Fitch's published
mid-cycle price deck and by applying significant discounts to management's
production targets; Fitch's base case is significantly lower than management's
expectations.
Catalysts for a negative rating action include a significant delay in bringing
production online, coupled with lower than expected discovery levels and
incorporating reserves, which could result in increased funding needs and a
deterioration OGX's credit quality. A positive rating action could result from
satisfactory production volumes, coupled with lower uncertainties regarding
reserves.
Company Profile
OGX is a Brazilian Oil and Gas company created in 2007, 61.2% owned by EBX
Group. OGX has a portfolio of 35 blocks, of which 30 are located in Brazil (22
are offshore) and five onshore blocks are in Colombia, covering an area of
44,000 square kilometers. In Brazil, OGX's blocks are located in the Campos,
Santos, Espirito Santo, Para-Maranhao and Parnaiba Basins - covering an area of
31,500 square kilometers.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)