Overview -- Near-term industry fundamentals are making it highly uncertain if U.S.-based USEC Inc. will be able to continue its current enrichment operations after it completes its multiparty arrangement due to expire in May 2013. -- We have lowered our ratings on USEC Inc, including the corporate credit rating, to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and removed all ratings from CreditWatch. -- At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on the senior convertible notes to 'CC' from 'CCC-' and maintaining the recovery rating at '6'. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that near-term industry fundamentals will continue to affect operating performance as USEC faces competitive pressures with an oversupplied market and the continued delay of the Department of Energy loan guarantee. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Bethesda, Md.-based USEC Inc., including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our issue-level rating on the senior convertible notes due October 2014 to 'CC' from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we removed all of the USEC-related ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on May 15, 2012, to reflect the continued uncertainty regarding whether USEC Inc. can secure the second phase of funding for a research, development, and demonstration program prior to a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee. Rationale The downgrade reflects our assessment of USEC's long-term viability after the company publicly stated that it will be difficult to continue enrichment operations at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant (GDP) after a one-year multiparty agreement to extend operations expires in May 2013. This reflects the near-term supply and demand imbalance related to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that severely damaged four nuclear reactors in Fukushima, Japan. The company has also publicly stated that it may pursue discussions with certain creditors and key stakeholders regarding ways to improve its capital structure, including the potential restructuring of its balance sheet. In addition, USEC is working with customers to advance sales orders to accelerate the receipt of cash and enhance its liquidity position, which we consider to be "less than adequate." The advancement of orders effectively accelerates receipt of cash from such advanced sales, although the amount of cash and profit received from such sales may be reduced because of the terms it agreed upon with customers in connection with advancement. However, due to the increase of supply from the Japanese incident, USEC has not been able to replace many of the order advancements with additional sales. This has reduced its sales backlog, which we expect will negatively affect future sales. The downgrade also reflects our assessment of the delay and uncertainty surrounding the approval of the company's U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) loan guarantee application, which is affecting the company's ability to fund a new, more cost-effective technology (the American Centrifuge Plant {ACP}). Instead of moving forward with a conditional commitment for a loan guarantee, the DOE proposed a $350 million two-year cost share research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) program for the project to enhance the technical and financial readiness of the centrifuge technology for commercialization. The DOE has not yet authorized the remaining funding of $192.3 million and is subject to the availability of congressional appropriations. Even if funding for the RD&D program is included in fiscal 2013 appropriations legislation, USEC will need additional funding to complete the RD&D program. If USEC is unable to secure funding for the RD&D program beyond November 2012, we would expect USEC to begin demobilizing the project. The rating on USEC reflects the combination of what Standard & Poor's considers to be USEC's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. These assessments incorporate the challenges that the company faces from an intensely competitive market for uranium enrichment; the uncertainty regarding the success of financing the RD&D program to enhance the technical and financial readiness of the centrifuge technology for commercialization; limited operating diversity, given that half of its supply comes from its single-site uranium enrichment operating facility; and "less-than-adequate" liquidity. Still, USEC benefits from its position as the U.S. government's executive agent for the Megatons to Megawatts program, a 20-year $8 billion commercially funded nuclear nonproliferation initiative of the U.S. and Russian governments. The rating and outlook reflect our assessment regarding the long-term viability of USEC's enrichment operations and the approval of USEC's loan guarantee application with the U.S. DOE. In the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, the process of restarting the reactors has taken longer than expected. In fact, more than 50 reactors were off line in Japan and Germany during the second quarter. According to USEC, this has resulted in excess SWU supply in the market, and the supply and demand imbalance for low enriched uranium (LEU) could increase over time depending on the length and severity of delays or cancellations of deliveries. Based on the current lack of near-term demand, excess supply in the market and uncertainty regarding the pace of restarting reactors in Japan, USEC believes there will be an unfavorable imbalance between supply and demand for LEU until at least the second half of the decade. These market conditions have challenged USEC's efforts to continue enrichment operations at the Paducah GDP. On May 15, 2012, the company entered a multiparty arrangement with Energy Northwest, the Bonneville Power Administration, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and DOE to support a one-year extension of enrichment operations at the Paducah plant through May 31, 2013. Uranium enrichment is a highly competitive and concentrated industry comprising four major producers, including USEC, which accounts for about 90% of the global market. Under the Megatons to Megawatts agreement, USEC purchases enriched uranium recovered from dismantled Russian nuclear weapons for resale in the U.S. However, we expect USEC's purchases under the 20-year Megatons to Megawatts program to be completed in 2013. After that time, the limited quotas imposed under terms of a treaty and law will increase so that Russia will be able to sell LEU directly into the U.S. equal to approximately 20% of the U.S. demand from 2014 through 2020, with additional quantities eligible to be imported for use in the initial fueling of new U.S. reactors, providing a low cost direct competitor to USEC. We believe USEC has a very high-cost position (electric power accounts for about 70% of overall production costs) due to its older, less-efficient enrichment technology, which requires substantially more energy than the centrifuge enrichment technology used by most competitors. USEC faces additional competition from Urenco Ltd. and AREVA, both of which are in various stages of developing new uranium enrichment facilities. Completion of the new facilities poses a significant threat to USEC's competitive market position because both facilities plan to use lower-cost centrifuge technology, and both have applied to double the capacity of their U.S.-based facilities from initial requirements. On May 8, 2012, USEC received notice from the NYSE that the average closing price of its common stock was below the NYSE's continued listing criteria relating to minimum share price. Even if USEC meets the numerical listing standards, the NYSE reserves the right to assess the suitability of the continued listing of a company on a case-by-case basis. In accordance with the NYSE's rules, on May 14, 2012, USEC provided written notice to the NYSE of its intent to cure this deficiency. USEC has six months from receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the NYSE's price criteria (or by no later than USEC's next annual meeting of shareholders, April 2013, if shareholder approval is required). Liquidity In our view, USEC's liquidity is "less than adequate." Total liquidity was about $324 million as of June 30, 2012, and consisted of about $230 million in cash on hand and about $94 million in availability under its $235 million credit facility due May 2013 (after accounting for about $11 million of letters of credit). We expect an additional $85 million cash inflow in 2012 related to the return of cash collateral and removal of depleted uranium disposal obligations, all related to the RD&D program. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- Liquidity sources (including cash and internally generated cash flow) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months; and -- The company likely would not be able to absorb high-impact, low probability events. Free operating cash flow was negative $151 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, mainly as a result of recent weak operating performance and the expensing of all project costs related to the development of ACP. Based on the current rate of project spending and other anticipated cash needs--and without a DOE loan guarantee or other financing--USEC expects cash, internally generated cash flow from operations, and available borrowings under the revolving credit facility to be sufficient for at least the next 12 months. This assumes it repays the $85 million term loan portion of the credit facility when it matures in May 2013. The company also has $530 million 3% convertible senior notes due in October 2014. The notes were not eligible for conversion to common stock on June 30, 2012, or Dec. 31, 2011. With limited allowances, the credit facility includes a requirement that the company maintain a ratio of 1.75x of certain eligible collateral (less reserves) to the amount of the credit facility. As of June 30, 2012, this ratio was 1.71x. However, the credit agreement allows USEC to dip below the 1.75x ratio (but yet still above 1.5x) one time in 2012 and three times in 2013. We expect USEC to remain in compliance in the near term based on the timing of inventory receipts from the Megatons to Megawatts program. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our forthcoming recovery report on USEC, to be published over the next few weeks on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that near-term industry fundamentals will continue to affect operating performance as USEC faces competitive pressures with an oversupplied market and the continued delay of the DOE loan guarantee, calling into question USEC's long-term viability as a going concern. We could lower the rating on the company if USEC is unsuccessful in securing the necessary capital to complete the RD&D program for the American Centrifuge technology, if the NYSE delists the stock, or if there is a significant deterioration in its credit facility availability such that availability declines below $45 million or its borrowing base collateral declines below $350 million and is maintained below this level. We could raise the rating if USEC is approved for the DOE loan guarantee program and the company obtains additional financial support via strategic alternatives. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Off CreditWatch/Outlook Negative To From USEC Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured CC CCC-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 6