Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded seven and affirmed 14 classes of GS Mortgage Securities Corporation II, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2005-GG4 (GSMSC II 2005-GG4), due to further deterioration of performance, most of which involves increased losses on the specially serviced loans. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch-modeled losses across the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 10.3% for the remaining pool (modeled losses are 9.7% of the original pool, including losses incurred to date). Fitch has designated 40 loans (27.6%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 20 specially-serviced loans (17.4%). As of the August 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 28.5% (to $2.86 billion from $4 billion at issuance), of which 26.2% were due to pay down and 2.3% were due to realized losses. Eight loans comprising 8.1% of the pool have been defeased. Cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $16.2 million are currently affecting classes H through P. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially-serviced loan (2.5%) secured by a 73,522 square foot (sf) open-air retail center located in Waikoloa, HI. The loan was transferred to special servicing in January 2010 as the borrower was unable to pay off the loan at maturity. A loan modification agreement was approved and executed. Terms of the approved modification include a bifurcation of the loan into an A-note and a B-note and an extension of the maturity date. Fitch modeled a full loss on the B- note portion of the loan. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (7%) secured by a 1.2 million sf office located in Denver, CO. Property occupancy dropped to 88% at year-end (YE) 2011 from 99% at YE 2010 due to multiple tenants vacating the property. Approximately 40% of the total square footage have lease expiration dates over the next three years. Fitch has downgraded the following classes, as indicated: --$300.1 million class A-J to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$65 million class B to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$35 million class C to 'Bsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$75 million class D to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 35%; --$40 million class E to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$55 million class F to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$45 million class G to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$63.8 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$106 million class A-ABA at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$29.6 million class A-ABB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$500 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.17 billion class A-4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$167.4 million class A-4B at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable; --$114.5 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$40 million class H at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$20 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$20 million class K at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$12.6 million class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class O at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Class P is not rated by Fitch. Classes A-1, A-1P, A-DP, and A-2 have been paid in full. The ratings on the interest-only classes X-P and X-C were previously withdrawn. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on class X, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions