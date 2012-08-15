Overview
-- We have analyzed the implications of the strategic plan Aviva PLC
announced on July 5, 2012, on our ratings on the group.
-- While the plan has positive objectives, such as building financial
strength and improving operating performance, we expect a significant period
of transition, a high cost of execution, and risks in delivery.
-- Additional pressure on certain debt-related metrics following the
disposal phase of the plan, plus ongoing macroeconomic volatility and record
low interest rates, continue to delay the expected improvements in Aviva's
financial profile.
-- As a result, we are lowering and removing from CreditWatch our ratings
on Aviva PLC and many of its rated subsidiaries.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will
maintain its current very strong competitive position and strong capital
adequacy.
Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
counterparty credit rating on Aviva PLC by one notch to 'A-' from 'A', and its
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on all of
the group's core operating subsidiaries by one notch to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We
also lowered the ratings on the strategically important operating entities
that form Aviva Canada, by one notch, to 'A' from 'A+'. The short-term
counterparty rating on Aviva Insurance Ltd. was lowered to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'.
These ratings were all removed from CreditWatch, where they had been placed
with negative implications on May 17, 2012. The outlook on all the above
entities is stable.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect our view of the significant risks and costs
associated with Aviva delivering on its strategic plan. These risks and costs
could be elevated given the current state of macroeconomic uncertainty. In
addition, the ongoing pressures from financial market volatility continue to
delay the fulfillment of our expectation of improvements in Aviva's financial
risk profile. In particular, Aviva's capitalization has proved to be very
sensitive to financial market movements and is a key weakness to the rating.
We expect that initially, the disposal phase of the strategic plan will strain
other elements of the group's financial risk profile compared with our
previous expectations. For example, we expect to see greater pressure on
certain debt-related metrics and volatility in results as the restructuring is
implemented. Our rating actions reflect the cumulative impact of a number of
adverse developments over recent months compared with our expectations and
assumptions. These developments include the delay to Aviva's deleveraging plan
and a revision in our view of management and corporate strategy (see "Aviva
PLC And Subsidiaries Placed On Watch Negative On Uncertain Implications Of
Management Changes And Strategic Review," published on May 17, 2012).
We recognize the positive objectives contained within Aviva's strategic
plan--such as the focus on improving capital levels, reducing capital
volatility, and allocating capital more selectively to enhance operating
performance. However, we consider that it may take significant time to see
these potential benefits, if successfully executed, being fully reflected in
financial metrics. During this transition period, the company will incur costs
and be exposed to risks related to execution. In our opinion, these risks are
not sufficiently mitigated by other credit strengths to maintain a very strong
rating.
We have revised our base-case assumption for financial leverage to over 30%, a
level outside our previous expectation. This reflects the adverse market
conditions and our forecast of the likely cost of executing Aviva's strategic
plan. We no longer expect material deleveraging to occur within the next year
given the ongoing delays and uncertainties over the timing of Aviva's plan to
reduce its hybrid debt by GBP700 million. We also expect a narrower business
profile to reduce fixed-charge coverage ratios to below the 6x we had
expected, until Aviva restores its earnings capacity by enhancing its
operating performance and deleveraging.
Financial market volatility and record low interest rates continue to dampen
the group's performance, hampering improvements in the group's financial
profile. For instance, in our view, Aviva's capitalization has remained under
pressure during 2012. Successful delivery of the strategic plan may ultimately
improve our capital assessment, but we consider it unlikely that it will be
strengthened into the very strong range, even if Aviva's plans include selling
businesses that we consider to be "non-strategically important".
The ratings on the core operating subsidiaries reflect our view of the group's
very strong competitive position and very strong operating performance. These
positive factors are offset by the relative weaknesses of other elements of
the group's financial risk profile, namely capitalization and financial
flexibility.
The 'BBB+/Negative' ratings on Aviva Insurance (Europe) SE and the
'A/Negative' ratings on the operating entities that form Aviva USA are
unaffected by our review. The ratings on Aviva USA were lowered on July 9,
2012 based on our view that the operations are "non-strategically important"
to the group, as defined under our group methodology (see "Aviva PLC's U.S.
Subsidiaries Downgraded To 'A' From 'A+' On S&P Status Change To
Non-Strategically Important," July 9, 2012).
Outlook
The stable outlook on the core operating entities of the group reflects our
expectation that the group will maintain its current very strong competitive
position and strong capital adequacy.
Positive rating action is likely to depend on the group improving its
financial profile without impairing its very strong business profile. This is
likely to be predicated on:
-- An improvement in profitability levels, especially from the life
insurance businesses, a reduction in volatility from more selective capital
allocation, and delivery of the planned GBP400 million per year cost reductions;
-- A reduction in leverage or an increase in earnings capacity, such that
projected fixed-charge coverage levels trend above 6x and financial leverage
is sustainably below 30%;
-- Capital adequacy improves to levels toward the higher end of the
strong range, supported by a reduction in capital volatility; and
-- The group's very strong business profile remains intact after
disposals of the segments currently defined as noncore.
We may take a negative rating action if:
-- The group's financial profile deteriorates further, causing capital
adequacy to decline to adequate levels. This could result from its exposure to
eurozone-related risks or unexpected capital strains from noncore businesses;
or
-- Execution of the group's new strategic plan is more wide-ranging than
we expect--for example, because it proves difficult to boost performance of
some of the business segments currently identified as needing improvement,
potentially resulting in further disposals and therefore a weaker assessment
of Aviva's business profile.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Aviva PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/-- A/Watch Neg/--
Junior Subordinated BBB BBB+/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper* A-1 A-1+/Watch Neg
Aviva Assurances S.A.
Aviva Vie S.A.
Aviva Re Ltd.
Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd.
Aviva International Insurance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/Watch Neg/--
Aviva Assurances S.A.
Aviva Vie S.A.
Aviva Re Ltd.
Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd.
Aviva International Insurance Ltd.
Aviva Insurance Ltd.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- AA-/Watch Neg/--
Aviva Insurance Co. of Canada
Traders General Insurance Co.
Scottish & York Insurance Co. Ltd.
S&Y Insurance Co.
Pilot Insurance Co.
Elite Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/--
Aviva Insurance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+
*Guaranteed by Aviva Insurance Ltd.