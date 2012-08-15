Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its rating on the following certificates
of participation (COPs) issued on behalf of the Brevard
County School Board, Florida (the district):
--$512 million in outstanding COPs at 'AA-'.
In addition, Fitch affirms the district's implied unlimited tax general
obligation (ULTGO) rating of 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
COPs are secured by undivided proportionate interest in lease payments made,
subject to appropriation, by the Brevard County School Board under a master
lease purchase agreement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The district's conservative budgeting practices
and policies have contributed to historically sound operations and adequate
reserves even as revenues have declined due to significant decreases in property
values and volatile levels of state funding. The 'AA' implied ULTGO rating
reflects the district's satisfactory financial performance and expected
maintenance of adequate reserves.
LEVERAGED CAPITAL OUTLAY MILLAGE: The district's capital outlay millage, used
for debt service payments and capital funding, is highly leveraged and is
expected to remain so over the next few years. Passage of a proposed sales tax
referendum in November would benefit the district and provide significant budget
relief.
DEPENDENCE ON STATE REVENUES: Like most school districts, the board remains
dependent upon state funding which has fluctuated in recent years.
LOW DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt ratios are low and are not expected to change
materially.
BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Unemployment rates, although decreasing,
remain high, and wealth levels are slightly below average. The economy remains
anchored by tourism and a more diverse aerospace industry following the
completion of the space shuttle program.
COPS SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION: The 'AA-' COPs rating reflects the district's
general credit quality, the district's obligation to make annually appropriated
lease payments under a master lease structure, and the essentiality of leased
assets.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
FAILURE TO APPROVE SALES TAX: If the half-cent sales tax referendum is not
approved in November, this could significantly impair the district's ability to
fund capital needs. The potential reliance on reserves for such purpose could
put pressure on the district's financial profile and ratings.
CONTINUED DECLINES IN ASSESSED VALUE: If assessed values show additional
declines this could result in financial pressure on the operating fund.
CREDIT PROFILE
Located along Florida's eastern seaboard, Brevard County is home to Cape
Canaveral and is coterminous with the school district. The area economy was
historically anchored by the federal government's space program with ancillary
defense and aerospace contractors including Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman
and Boeing playing a significant role in the economy. Tourism also represents a
sizeable portion of the area economy, driven by the area's numerous beaches.
The county experienced significant job losses during calendar 2011 as a result
of the retirement of the space shuttle program. However, year-over-year
employment is up 2%, and the unemployment rate, at 9% in May, is down from 10.7%
last year, but still above that of the state (8.5%) and nation (7.9%).
Student enrollment declines were high in fiscal 2009 at 1,235 (1.7%), but much
more moderate (down 522) through fiscal 2012, and in total were not as
significant as expected. Contrary to prior expectations, enrollment has been
projected to increase by 583 students (approximately 0.8%) for the upcoming
school year, to 73,489.
Population growth has been steady, increasing 12% since the 2000 census to
543,376 in 2010. Income levels are slightly above state averages.
ABOVE-AVERAGE LOSS IN PROPERTY VALUES
The county has experienced a significant decline in property values resulting in
a corresponding reduction in revenue from the district's discretionary operating
and capital outlay millage. Taxable assessed value has declined 33% since 2008
but the most recent June 2012 assessment shows a 1% decline.
PRUDENT MANAGEMENT PRACTICES
Financial management is strong as evidenced by reserve levels remaining sound
despite recent volatility in state funding. Fiscal 2011 ended with a $22.3
million general fund operating surplus after transfers. The unrestricted fund
balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned fund balance as per GASB
54) increased to $72.4 million or 15.5% of spending, up from 10% of spending the
previous year. The strong financial results were driven by an increase in
federal stimulus monies, to be used in future years, and positive expenditure
variances.
The district's policy is to maintain a contingency reserve of at least 3% of
spending. Reserve levels have historically exceeded this threshold by a good
margin, which has long been noted by Fitch as a credit strength.
FISCAL YEAR 2012 AND 2013 BUDGETS RELY ON BUILT-UP RESERVES
The fiscal 2012 operating budget remained relatively flat to fiscal 2011. The
budget includes a reduction in retirement costs, accounting for the newly
implemented 3% contribution by employees, offset by higher salary and supply
costs. The budget also included $3 million for capital improvements.
Fiscal 2012 revenues were projected to be down 4.8% due to the decline in
assessed value and a 4% reduction in state aid. The budget included
approximately $23 million in use of reserves, accounting for a bulk of federal
stimulus monies received by the district in fiscal 2011. Management reports
fiscal 2012 unaudited results are slightly better than budget, with an expected
decrease in total general fund balance of $20 million, back to roughly where the
district was at the end of fiscal 2010. This would result in a projected
unrestricted fund balance of $57 million, or an adequate 11.8% of general fund
spending.
The preliminary budget for fiscal 2013 anticipates a notable $18 million
increase in revenue from the Florida Education Finance Program allocation. The
district's board will continue to levy the 0.25 critical needs millage for
operations providing $8 million in revenues. The current 0.25 mill critical
needs levy, approved by voters in November 2010, remains in effect through
fiscal 2013. Management has appropriated use of $8 million in unassigned
reserves which if used would reduce the district's fund balance to approximately
8%-10% of spending, which remains adequate and consistent with historical
reserve levels.
SALES TAX REFERENDUM TO PROVIDE CAPITAL SUPPORT
The district has approved a referendum for this November asking voters to
approve a half-cent sales tax to be used solely for capital needs. The sales tax
would be in place for no more than 10 years. Sales tax revenues (estimated at
$32 million annually) could not be used for existing debt service, but the
revenues would provide partial budget relief for the district, as the operating
fund is funding a portion of capital needs.
If this referendum is not approved, the district financial profile could become
challenged as its capital improvement plan totals $240 million, and current
revenues from the capital outlay millage are almost entirely allocated to paying
debt service on the outstanding COPs.
COP SECURITY IS STRONG BUT CAPITAL OUTLAY MILLAGE IS LEVERAGED
Legal provisions under the master lease are strong, requiring an all-or-none
appropriation. In the event of non-appropriation, the district would relinquish
rights to approximately 60% of its facilities.
While the district may use any legally available revenue for COPS debt service,
the district has historically allocated revenue for this purpose from its
capital outlay millage. The capital outlay millage is authorized by state law up
to 1.5 mills. Up to three-fourths of the proceeds of the capital levy is
available for lease payments. Effective July 1, 2012, the three-fourths
limitation is waived for lease purchase agreements entered into prior to June
30, 2009 (all of the district's lease agreements were entered into prior to this
date). Due to recent declines in assessed value, the district now requires a
high 1.45 mills to fund COPs.
The district had further leveraged its capital millage outlay through use of its
revenue anticipation note (RAN) program (not rated by Fitch). The program, which
was originated to supplement the use of COPs, is being unwound by the district
with the last expected payment of $8 million due in April 2013. The district
plans to use primarily capital projects reserves to pay off this debt. The
capital projects reserve fund is projected to have a $51 million balance at
fiscal end 2012.
DEBT LEVELS ARE LOW AND RETIREE COSTS ARE MANAGEABLE
The district's overall debt levels are low at 2% of the district's $35 billion
market value and $1,260 per capita. Amortization is below average, with roughly
33% of debt being retired in ten years. Pension and other post-employment
benefits obligations remain well-managed.