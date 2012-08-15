(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On August 13, we raised our short-term rating on Jamaica to 'B' from
'C' following the revision of our methodology for linking short- and long-term
ratings on corporate and sovereign issuers.
-- We are raising the short-term rating on National Commercial Bank
Jamaica to 'B' from 'C' and affirming the 'B-' long-term foreign and local
currency issuer credit ratings on the bank.
-- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the outlook on Jamaica, as
the sovereign rating currently caps the bank's stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
issuer credit rating on National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd. (NCB) to
'B'
from 'C'. We also affirmed our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency
issuer credit ratings on the bank. The outlook remains negative.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage
between long- and short-term ratings on corporate and sovereign issuers and
NCB's higher stand-alone credit profile (SACP) than the sovereign rating,
which caps the ratings on the bank. Currently, the bank's SACP is 'b' and the
long-term sovereign rating on Jamaica is 'B-'. This reflects our belief that
the bank's significant exposure to the government and public entities
represents a constraint on the issuer credit rating, and the upgrade does not
reflect an improvement in our view of the bank's short-term creditworthiness.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the sovereign outlook and our opinion that NCB
might suffer due to its high exposure to the government and public entities.
Any positive rating action would depend on the sovereign rating on Jamaica. A
negative rating action could occur if there's a negative action on the
sovereign or if current economic conditions in the country significantly
pressure the bank's liquidity or capital or if its nonperforming assets ratio
rises above 10%.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B-/Negative/C
SACP b
Anchor b+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (+1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Weak (-2)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
Ratings List
National Commercial Bank Jamaica
To From
Issuer credit rating B-/Negative/B B-/Negative/C
Certificate of deposit B-/B B-/C
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)