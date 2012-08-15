(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On August 13, we raised our short-term rating on Jamaica to 'B' from 'C' following the revision of our methodology for linking short- and long-term ratings on corporate and sovereign issuers. -- We are raising the short-term rating on National Commercial Bank Jamaica to 'B' from 'C' and affirming the 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings on the bank. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the outlook on Jamaica, as the sovereign rating currently caps the bank's stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term issuer credit rating on National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd. (NCB) to 'B' from 'C'. We also affirmed our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings on the bank. The outlook remains negative. Rationale The upgrade reflects the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long- and short-term ratings on corporate and sovereign issuers and NCB's higher stand-alone credit profile (SACP) than the sovereign rating, which caps the ratings on the bank. Currently, the bank's SACP is 'b' and the long-term sovereign rating on Jamaica is 'B-'. This reflects our belief that the bank's significant exposure to the government and public entities represents a constraint on the issuer credit rating, and the upgrade does not reflect an improvement in our view of the bank's short-term creditworthiness. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the sovereign outlook and our opinion that NCB might suffer due to its high exposure to the government and public entities. Any positive rating action would depend on the sovereign rating on Jamaica. A negative rating action could occur if there's a negative action on the sovereign or if current economic conditions in the country significantly pressure the bank's liquidity or capital or if its nonperforming assets ratio rises above 10%. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B-/Negative/C SACP b Anchor b+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (+1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Weak (-2) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -1 Related Criteria And Research -- Jamaica Short-Term Rating Raised To 'B' On Criteria Change; 'B-' Long-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative, Aug. 13, 2012 -- National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd. 'B-/C' Rating Affirmed On New Bank Criteria; Outlook Negative, Dec. 13, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List National Commercial Bank Jamaica To From Issuer credit rating B-/Negative/B B-/Negative/C Certificate of deposit B-/B B-/C (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)