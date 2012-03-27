(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 - Fitch Ratings says that the major Portuguese banks' capital, risk
profile and financial performance will be largely influenced by the severity of
the economic recession and developments of the sovereign crisis in Portugal and
ultimately in the eurozone.
Fitch believes that government and international (IMF/EU/ECB) support, for both
capital and liquidity, will continue to be made available to Portuguese banks.
This constitutes the main driver of Caixa Geral de Depositos' (CGD), Banco
Comercial Portugues' (Millenium bcp) and Banco BPI's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' which is currently on its Support Rating Floor. The
Long-term IDR of Santander Totta SGPS (Santander Totta) and its bank subsidiary
of 'BBB' reflect a high probability of support from its Spanish parent bank,
Banco Santander ('A'/Negative).
However, all banks Long-term IDRs are on Negative Outlook in line with the
sovereign. Any further downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating will be mirrored
by the Long-term IDRs of these banks. At the same time, Fitch sees downside
rating risk on banks' stand alone financial strength as expressed by their
Viability Ratings as they face a challenging 2012.
Fitch recognises Portuguese banks' progress in 2011 in improving capital and
their retail funding structure with a greater proportion of loans funded by
deposits. However, liquidity pressures remained due to continued restricted
access to wholesale funding, resulting in sustained high reliance on ECB
funding. Also, banks' asset quality deteriorated further due to the country's
economic recession and sovereign exposure to Portugal and Greece at some banks.
Portuguese banks will need to further improve capital in 2012 to meet higher
regulatory requirements and take account of their deteriorating credit risk
profiles and limited internal capital generation. In the event banks fail to
improve capital by private means, they could recourse the EUR12bn capital
backstop facility under the IMF/EU support package, a possibility that cannot be
disregarded at some banks.
Portuguese banks also continue to face sizeable debt refinancing needs in the
next two years and this could prevent banks from reducing their significant ECB
exposure. However, liquidity pressures should be manageable as long as deposits
remain stable, as evidenced to date, and the ECB continues to provide liquidity
to the system.
Fitch expects banks to accelerate loan deleverage in 2012 in comparison to 2011
to further improve their net loans/deposits ratio to meet with the 120%
regulatory requirement imposed by the Bank of Portugal and the IMF/EU. While
this should help banks' retail funding profiles, this will lead to lower
business volumes, hence lower revenues. This combined with continued margin
pressure due to elevated funding costs and sustained high loan impairment
charges will weigh on banks' 2012 performance. Further loan repricing, cost
control and some non-recurrent gains could partly ease earnings pressure.
Finally, probably the greatest unknown factor in the equation is the speed at
which the banks' asset quality will deteriorate in 2012, as this will largely
depend on the severity of the economic recession in Portugal as well as banks'
loan mixes and risk management.
The Special Report, entitled "Major Portuguese Banks - Portuguese banks Remain
on Shaky Ground", is available on www.fitchratings.com.
