Overview -- New York-based Spanish language TV and radio broadcaster Univision Communications Inc. is issuing $500 million of senior secured notes due 2022. -- We are assigning Univision's proposed senior secured notes a 'B+' rating with a recovery rating of '2'. -- Univision plans on using proceeds from the notes to repay a portion of the term loan outstanding. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Univision will have adequate liquidity over the intermediate term. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned ratings to the proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2022 of New York City-based Spanish language TV and radio broadcaster Univision Communications Inc. We assigned the proposed senior secured notes an issue-level rating of 'B+' (one notch above our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The corporate credit rating on New York-based Univision Communications Inc., the leader in U.S. Hispanic media, reflects the company's steep debt leverage and weak interest coverage because of its 2007 leveraged buyout (LBO), advertising pricing that is not commensurate with its audience share, and weak trends in radio advertising. We regard Univision's financial risk as "highly leveraged," (based on our criteria), because of the company's high lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 12.2 as of June 30, 2012. Leverage increases slightly to 12.3x pro forma for the proposed transaction. Univision's business risk is "satisfactory," supported by its position as the market-leading U.S.-based Spanish-language TV and radio broadcaster. We expect Univision to maintain "adequate" liquidity, supplemented by positive discretionary cash flow, despite leverage remaining very high. The company faces meaningful refinancing hurdles, with more than half of its debt, roughly $5.6 billion, maturing in 2017. Univision's ability to refinance its 2017 maturities will likely rely on its ability to pay down debt and grow EBITDA over the next five years. Univision's operations include TV and cable networks and TV station groups, radio stations, and online initiatives. It is the largest Spanish-language radio broadcaster in the U.S. Univision's market-leading position relies on its popular prime-time programming under a favorable low-cost, long-term contract with Grupo Televisa S.A. The Univision network reaches virtually all U.S. Hispanic households, and often generates audience ratings higher than some of the four major English-language TV networks. Univision has not narrowed the gap between Spanish language and English language advertising rates for several years, but revenue and EBITDA growth has been sustained by an increase in advertising sales volumes and higher retransmission fees from multichannel video providers. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012. We expect 2012 growth to be fueled by increased retransmission consent and political advertising revenue. We expect growth to slow to a low-single-digit percentage rate in 2013, a non-election year. We expect core advertising rates to increase at a mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012 and 2013. Revenue growth in these areas will more than offset our expectation of flat to slightly negative trends in radio advertising revenue in 2013. We expect operating expenses to increase at a mid-single-digit percentage rate because of higher programming expenses, compensation expense, and investments in sales and programming. Growth in operating expenses partly will offset revenue growth, resulting in EBITDA margin expansion of less than 100 basis points in 2012 and 2013. Despite EBITDA growth, we expect leverage to remain very high, moderating only as far as the low- to mid-11x area over the next year. However, we believe Univision will maintain adequate liquidity and that EBITDA coverage of interest will remain in the high-1x area. In the second quarter of 2012, net revenue increased 3.8% while EBITDA decreased 3.7% with higher operating and restructuring expenses more than offsetting growth in TV segment revenue. The EBITDA margin increased 60 basis points over the prior year to 35.2%, as of June 30, 2012, because of higher retransmission revenue. EBITDA coverage of interest increased slightly to 1.6x from 1.5x one year earlier because of EBITDA growth. Debt to EBITDA is still extremely high, about 12.2x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and significantly exceeds the low end of the 5x-or-higher threshold we associate with a highly leveraged financial profile. Leverage increases slightly to 12.3x pro forma for the proposed transaction. We also expect pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest will decline slightly to about 1.5x. We expect capital spending to consume about 11% of EBITDA in 2012, moderating to about 9% in 2013. We expect working capital to be a manageable use of cash and that Univision will convert about 20% to 25% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2012, increasing to 25% to 30% in 2013. Liquidity In our view, Univision has adequate liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months to exceed uses by over 1.2x. -- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15% to 20%. -- We expect Univision to maintain covenant compliance, even if EBITDA declines by 15% to 20%. -- We believe Univision can absorb, with limited need for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months. Liquidity sources include cash balances of roughly $70 million and funds from operations (FFO) of about $330 million to $350 million over the next 12 months. Univision had $421.4 million available under its revolving credit facilities as of June 30, 2012. We expect uses of liquidity to include capital spending of about $100 million in 2012 and $80 million in 2013, and manageable working capital requirements. This could result in discretionary cash flow in the area of $190 million to $210 million in 2012 and $245 million to $265 million in 2013. Univision faces significant refinancing risk, with $5.6 billion of debt maturing in 2017. Univision's ability to refinance its 2017 maturities will likely rely on its ability to steadily pay down debt and grow EBITDA, and potentially on bolstering its equity base. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Univision reflects our expectation that it will have adequate liquidity over the intermediate term. We could lower our rating if Univision encounters renewed economic pressure and does not make further progress in refinancing or repaying 2014 maturities. An upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the intermediate term, would entail substantial debt reduction, which may involve the issuance of new equity, and EBITDA expansion in advance of meaningful 2017 debt maturities. To consider an upgrade, Univision would likely need to obtain additional equity funding, or outperform our EBITDA growth expectations. Ratings List Univision Communications Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- New Rating Univision Communications Inc. Senior Secured US$500 mil nts due 2022 B+ Recovery Rating 2