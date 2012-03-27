BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
March 27 Newport Television: * Moodys says that an acquisition of Newport Television would likely trigger
"change of control" provisions
* Consolidated Energy Finance S.A. announces early tender results for its senior floating rate notes due 2019 and 6.75 pct senior notes due 2019 and early settlement of tender offer Source text for Eikon: