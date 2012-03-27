March 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SC Germany Auto 06 Plc, SC Germany Auto 08-1 Ltd, SC Germany Auto 08-2 Ltd, SC Germany Auto 10-1 UG, SC Germany Auto 11-1 UG and SC Germany Auto 11-2 UG's class A and B notes following a review of each deal's performance. The agency has further capped the subordinated loan ratings for SC06 and SC08-1 at the rating of Banco Santander S.A ('A'/Negative/'F1'). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The affirmations reflect high quality underlying asset performance, which is supported by low pool delinquencies and defaults, solid levels of excess spread and increased credit enhancement due to the continuing de-leveraging process. As of March 2012, all six transactions had delinquencies (defined as unpaid instalments for 31 up to 120 days) of less than 1%. At the same point in seasoning, the cumulative default rate was 0.91% in SC Germany Auto 06, 0.97% in 08-1, 0.91% in 08-2, 0.23% in 10-1, 0.01% in 11-1 and 0.0% in 11-2, all of which are better than Fitch's initial base case expectations. Furthermore, each of the earlier transactions (SC Germany Auto 06, 08-1, 08-2 and 10-1 benefit from high prepayment rates (ranging from 15% to 30%)), which improves the credit enhancement in the existing capital structure to withstand any future losses in addition to the available excess spread. A series of recent court decisions regarding loan handling fees for German consumer loans could expose the transactions to additional set-off risk. The originator has confirmed that they believe the loan contracts securitised in the SC Germany transactions are materially different from the type of contracts currently under legal review. The potential risk was around 3% at initiation and has since increased to an average of around 5% of the current balance. Fitch has taken this into account in the transaction surveillance analysis, and the risk was considered in light of available excess spread. Fitch notes that even in an unlikely worst case scenario where the potential set-off risk is applicable to all loan contracts, the class A notes would remain protected due to the high levels of credit enhancement. The class B notes on the other hand would be exposed to this potential risk. This risk is mitigated by the fact that initial reliance is on Santander Consumer Bank AG (as originator) which is obliged according to transaction documentation to cover any set-off cases for the issuer. Only in the case of default of the originator would this potential risk fall on the SPV. At closing, the issuers of SC Germany Auto 06 and 08-1 entered into rated sub-loan agreements to fund their respective reserve accounts. A separate and dedicated cash reserve has been provided by each of the respective issuers to fully support the sub-loans by covering any potential shortfalls incurred in the final repayment of the sub-loans. As a result of significant de-leveraging, the sub-loans in these issuances are now increasingly covered by the dedicated cash collateral accounts (which currently stand at EUR4.5m and EUR19m for SC06 and 08-1 respectively). The agency has however capped the subordinated loan ratings for SC06 and SC08-1 at the rating of Banco Santander S.A - the account bank where the dedicated cash reserve is deposited. All six transactions are securitisations of auto loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank AG Moenchengladbach, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance S.A ('A'/Negative/'F1') and extended to individuals in Germany to finance the purchase of the vehicles. Counterparty ratings for all six transactions remain in line with Fitch's criteria, with the commingling reserve trigger, swap counterparty downgrade trigger and set-off reserve triggers unbreached. The rating actions are as follows: SC Germany Auto 06 Plc EUR314.1m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; EUR90m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; EUR20.2m subordinated loan upgraded to 'A' from at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable SC Germany Auto 08-1 Ltd EUR49.2m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; EUR55m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable Positive; EUR9m subordinated loan: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable SC Germany Auto 08-2 Ltd EUR54.4m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; EUR25m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable; SC Germany Auto 10-1 Ltd EUR273.6m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; EUR33m class B notes: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive SC Germany Auto 11-1 Ltd EUR501.9m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; EUR27m class B notes: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable SC Germany Auto 11-2 Ltd EUR530.8m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; EUR27m class B notes: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Sources of information: Investor reports provided by SC Germany Consumer Bank AG Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011, and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria