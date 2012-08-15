Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings upgrades the rating on the following Gilbert, AZ Public Facilities Municipal Property Corporation (MPC) excise tax revenue bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA': --$205,000 revenue bonds, series 2001; --$49.6 million revenue bonds, series 2006. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA' rating on the following Town of Gilbert street and highway user revenue bonds: --$2.5 million street and highway user revenue bonds, series 2003 (HURF bonds). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The excise tax revenue bonds are payable from rental payments made by the town to the corporation, secured by a pledge of the town's excise taxes, including state shared income and sales taxes. Rental payments are absolute and unconditional and not subject to annual appropriation. The HURF bonds are secured by a first lien on monies returned by the State of Arizona to Gilbert from highway user taxes, fees, charges and other related taxes. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE: The upgrade reflects Gilbert's trend of favorable operating results, enabled by prudent planning, cost containment, and revenue growth. The local economy has outpaced other communities in the Phoenix metropolitan area as evidenced by new residential construction and low unemployment. Excise tax revenues have recovered and are now displaying solid growth. RELIANCE ON ECONOMICALLY SENSITIVE REVENUES: Operations are heavily dependent on excise tax and highway user revenues, which have stabilized following several years of significant declines. The town has a demonstrated ability to manage within this revenue structure. SOUND COVERAGE LEVELS: The town maintains healthy maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage on MPC excise tax bonds, with residual pledged revenues serving as the town's primary operating fund source. MADS coverage on the HURF bonds is also ample. Sound legal provisions further protect bondholders. MIXED DEBT METRICS: Overall debt is moderate. Above-average principal amortization contributes to a high fixed cost burden, which includes pension and other post employment (OPEB) contributions. Near-term capital needs are manageable, and the town has no immediate plans to issue any new debt. SOLID SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: The town's population is relatively young and highly educated. Income and wealth measures are above average and unemployment is below average. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT Gilbert has steadily improved its financial position during the recession by reducing expenditures to offset the impact of declining excise tax revenues (which represent 89% of the town's operating sources). The town implemented comprehensive cost controls including the maintenance of salary levels in place since July 1, 2008. A consistent record of operating surpluses has bolstered unrestricted general fund reserves to $44 million (44.3% of general fund expenditures and transfers out) by fiscal year end 2011. Management estimates a fiscal 2012 $9 million addition to unrestricted general fund reserves due to gains in sales tax receipts (local and state shared revenues). Officials project break-even fiscal 2013 results based on conservative assumptions and maintenance of the salary freeze. HEALTHY EXCISE TAX COVERAGE Excise tax coverage of MADS remains healthy at 5.3 times (x) based on fiscal 2011 audited results, even after three straight years of decline. Pledged excise taxes include local sales tax revenues (about 55% of total excise taxes), state shared sales tax revenues (16%) and state shared income tax revenues (20%). Other local excise taxes consist of fines and forfeitures, franchise fees, business licenses, and park & recreation fees. State shared revenues are distributed to local governments based on population. Fiscal 2011 excise tax revenues of $88.6 million reflect recovery of local and state shared sales tax revenues, up 3.4% and 5.8% respectively from the prior year. Management reports further improvement in fiscal 2012 local and state shared sales tax revenues(up 9% and 14.6% respectively), as well as stabilization of the state shared income tax revenues, with additional fiscal 2013 improvement reported by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns (based on a two-year lag in distributions to the city). The town does not anticipate issuing excise tax revenue bonds in the next several years. Legal provisions provide adequate bondholder protections, including an additional bonds test of 3.0x MADS. SOUND HURF BOND COVERAGE Highway user tax revenues consist of motor vehicle fuel taxes, motor vehicle registration fees, motor vehicle licenses taxes, motor carrier fees, motor vehicle operator's license fees, and other miscellaneous fees and revenues. The revenues are collected by the state and deposited into the state highway user fund until distributed. Arizona cities and towns currently receive 27.5% of state highway user tax distributions. One-half is distributed to cities and towns on the basis of population in proportion to all cities and towns in the state. The remaining one-half is distributed, first, on the basis of county origin of sales of motor vehicle fuels within the state, and second, to cities and counties on the basis of population in proportion to all cities and towns in the county. While the state distribution formula is subject to change based on future legislation, a supermajority vote is required to effect this change. Gilbert's fiscal 2011 pledged highway user tax revenues of $10.4 million were up 2.6% from the prior year and are projected flat for fiscal 2012. The League of Arizona Cities and Towns project a 14% increase in the town's fiscal 2013 HURF revenues, reflecting economic recovery and a change in the state budget that no longer shifts HURF funds to the Motor Vehicle Division of the state. MADS coverage remains sound at greater than 3.0x, using fiscal 2011 audited revenues. Gilbert does not have plans to issue additional HURF bonds in the near future. Legal provisions provide adequate bondholder protections, including an additional bonds test of 2.0x MADS. MODERATE OVERALL DEBT The overall debt burden is moderate at $2,546 per capita or 3.5% of market value, with rapid principal amortization of 83% within 10 years. The town's capital improvement program funds near-term governmental projects, such as street improvements, primarily with existing bond proceeds. The program assumes eventual issuance of $71 million in remaining general obligation (GO) bond authorization but not in the near term. HIGH FIXED COST BURDEN The city participates in several state-sponsored pension programs, the two largest being the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS) for nonpublic safety personnel(a cost-sharing, multiple employer defined benefit plan) and the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) for public safety employees (an agent multiple-employer defined benefit pension and health insurance premium plan). The reported funding level for ASRS at June 30, 2011 was 75.5%, and the funding level for PSPRS at June 30, 2011 was roughly 81%; the funding levels are 68% and 71%, respectively using Fitch's 7% discount rate adjustment. The town's fixed cost burden, including debt service, pension and OPEB contributions represents a high 37% of general fund expenditures and transfers out, which the town has proven its ability to manage. RESIDENTIAL PHOENIX COMMUNITY Gilbert is located in the southeastern portion of greater Phoenix with a planning area of 73 square miles. Population grew from approximately 30,000 in 1990 to an estimated 213,500 in 2012, as the region transitioned from an agricultural to a suburban economy with a strong commercial and industrial presence. Income and wealth levels exceed state and national standards, with a comparatively low 5.2% unemployment rate as of May 2012. The tax base grew considerably during the economic boom that benefited the Phoenix metropolitan area, with a more than doubling of secondary assessed value (SAV) between 2006 and 2009. However, the recession and housing market collapse caused a cumulative 40% drop in the town's SAV through fiscal 2013. The town is about 60% built out, with significant growth underway in the residential sector as evidenced by a doubling of residential permit values in fiscal 2011. Management reports that Gilbert accounted for roughly 20% or more of the county's building permits over the past several years, while representing just 5% of the population. Fitch anticipates stabilization and strengthening of the tax base as a result of the new residential construction and commercial development growth, which includes notable expansion in the health sciences sector.