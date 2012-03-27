TEXT-S&P raises Kansas City Southern ratings - (The following statement
was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Kansas City Southern's credit metrics and liquidity continue to
improve as a result of increasing earnings, debt reduction, and reduced
interest expense.
-- We are raising our ratings, including raising the corporate credit
rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
-- The outlook is positive. We expect the company's revenues and earnings
to continue to strengthen over the next few quarters and into 2013 due to
better pricing, rising volumes (particularly in Mexico), and improved
operating efficiency.
Rating Action
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on
Kansas City, Mo.-based Kansas City Southern, including raising the corporate
credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is positive.
Rationale
Our rating actions reflect KCS' stronger operating profitability, cash flow
adequacy, and asset protection measures. The company recorded improved funds
from operations (FFO) to total debt of 34% (from 24%), EBITDA interest
coverage of 4.6x (from 3.3x), debt to capital of 42% (from 47%), and total
debt to EBITDA of 2.7x (from 3.3x), for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011,
compared with 2010. Over the past year, KCS has refinanced a substantial
portion of its higher-interest debt and extended maturities.
KCS' financial risk profile, though improving, remains somewhat weaker than
most of its Class 1 peer railroads. Given KCS' relatively limited scale and
end-market diversity, its earnings stability is somewhat weaker than its Class
1 peers. The company has significant capital spending requirements and
meaningful exposure to cyclical end markets such as automotive and
manufacturing--particularly in Mexico through its subsidiary, Kansas City
Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (KCSM). The favorable characteristics of the
U.S. freight railroad industry and KCS' strategically located rail network
partially offset these risks. We characterize the company's business risk
profile as "satisfactory," financial risk profile as "significant," and
liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria.
The ratings incorporate our expectation that KCS will manage capital
expenditures, growth initiatives, and shareholder rewards, if any, in a
disciplined manner, maintaining FFO to total debt in the mid-30% area and debt
to capital in the low-40% area over the next 12 to 18 months. KCS is
significantly smaller and less diversified than its peers, but it operates a
critical rail network in the south-central U.S. and Mexico. KCS has fully
integrated KCSM with the operations of Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
(KCSR), KCS' principal U.S. subsidiary. KCS influences the management of
KCSM's daily operations, but KCSM and KCSR have retained separate legal
identities and continue to finance their operations separately.
In recent quarters, KCS has implemented several cost-reduction measures
targeted at reducing operating expenses and improving efficiency. For the full
year 2011, the company reported an operating ratio (operating expenses as a
percentage of operating revenues) of 70.9%, lower (that is, better) than 73.2%
in 2010 and comparable with its Class 1 peer railroads. We believe sequential
improvement in freight volumes and pricing, ongoing expense reduction, and
moderate capital spending will result in increased earnings and cash flow for
the remainder of 2012 and early 2013.
KCS has invested heavily in growth capital expenditures for intermodal
expansion and other strategic investments over the past few years. In 2012, we
expect reported capital expenditures to be between $400 million and $425
million, significantly less than $495 million spent in 2011. As a result of
the company's stated plans to improve its liquidity, deleverage its balance
sheet, and manage capital spending needs, over the next few years we expect
earnings growth to continue and debt to decrease modestly.
Liquidity
KCS has adequate liquidity, with ample cash flow and healthy revolver access.
In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions
that support our liquidity assessment include:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18
months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate
designation.
-- We estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months of about $1
billion, consisting of cash, FFO, and unused credit facility capacity.
-- We estimate uses of $500 million-$600 million, including capital
spending, debt maturities, and working capital needs.
-- We assume net sources would be positive and that the company would
remain in compliance with key bank covenants even if EBITDA declined 20% or
more.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, KCS had cash on hand of $72 million and $350 million
available under its revolving credit facilities. KCS currently has $400
million in total credit facilities including KCSR's $200 million revolver due
July 2016 and KCSM's $200 million revolver due September 2016. In February
2012, KCSR completed an amendment to its senior secured credit facilities to
add a $275 million term loan. KCS used the proceeds from the debt issue, along
with cash on hand, to tender for $175 million of outstanding 8% senior notes
due 2015 and plans to tender for remaining $100 million in June 2012. Also in
February 2012, KCS secured a $55 million Railroad Rehabilitation and
Improvement Financing loan. The company used the proceeds to purchase 30
locomotives. Following these transactions, we expect KCS' liquidity, interest
expense, and maturity profile to improve, given its limited refinancing needs
through 2017.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, KCS was in compliance with its debt covenants, and we
believe it will remain so with adequate cushions. The bank agreement includes
limitations on additional debt, asset sales, mergers, and restricted payments.
It also contains various financial covenants, including minimum interest
expense coverage and maximum leverage.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Kansas
City Southern to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is positive. Over the next year, we expect KCS' revenues to
benefit from modest pricing increases and volumes to benefit from the
gradually improving economy in the U.S. and Mexico. We also expect KCS'
earnings, credit metrics, and liquidity to continue to improve because of
efficiency improvements, lower interest expense, and debt reduction.
We could raise the ratings if earnings improvement results in FFO to total
debt of 35% or higher and debt to capital remains less than 45% on a sustained
basis. On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if
weaker-than-expected economic growth or aggressive financial policies results
in reduced liquidity, FFO to total debt declining below 30%, or debt to
capital rising above 50% without recovering.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Positive/-- BB/Positive/--
Kansas City Southern
Preferred stock B+ B
Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
Senior secured BBB BBB-
Recovery rating 1 1
Senior unsecured BB+ BB
Recovery rating 3 3
Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Senior secured BBB- BB+
Recovery rating 2 2
Senior unsecured BB+ BB
Recovery rating 3 3
Southern Capital Corp.
Equipment trust certificates BBB+ BBB