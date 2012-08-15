Overview -- Effective implementation of fiscal reforms could improve Colombia's financial profile by reducing its debt and interest burdens. -- We are revising our outlook on the long-term ratings on Colombia to positive from stable. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Colombia. -- We are also affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the long-term ratings on the Republic of Colombia to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Colombia. We also affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings. The 'BBB+' transfer and convertibility assessment remains unchanged. Rationale The positive outlook reflects the growing possibility that effective implementation of fiscal policy following earlier fiscal reforms could improve the government's financial profile by reducing its debt and interest burdens. A gradually declining debt burden, combined with continuity in key economic policies in coming years, could sustain GDP growth, strengthen the resilience of the Colombian economy, and reduce its vulnerability to external shocks, leading to a higher rating. We expect that the government will manage any potentially adverse developments from deteriorating external conditions, including a possible reduction in external funding, while sustaining medium-term growth prospects and investor confidence. Effective implementation of recent fiscal reforms, including a new royalty scheme and a fiscal rule, would allow the public sector to save excess revenues during the boom years in order to stabilize the economy during the bad years of the commodity price cycle. Outlook The positive outlook incorporates our expectation that the government will pursue macroeconomic policies that maintain stability in the event of possible adverse external shocks. A sustained improvement in the government's financial profile based on prudent fiscal policy could result in an upgrade. We could revise our outlook on the ratings to stable if unexpectedly large fiscal deficits, and potentially lower long-term growth prospects, reverse the recent strengthening of the government's financial profile. Related Criteria And Research Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Colombia (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB-/Positive/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3 Local Currency BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Ratings Affirmed Colombia (Republic of) Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB+ Senior Unsecured BBB- Senior Unsecured BBB+