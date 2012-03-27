March 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned Stamford, Conn.-based Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc.'s $575 million Rule 144A senior secured notes due 2020 its issue-level rating of 'B' (one notch higher than the 'B-' corporate credit rating on parent Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P.). We also assigned the notes a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We expect that the company will use proceeds from the notes to repay 30% of its extended term loan due 2017 at par, which is a condition to the credit facility's amendment and extension being effective. Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P.'s total debt was $5.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. The corporate credit rating on Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P. is 'B-' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our expectation that debt to EBITDA (after amortization of prepublication costs) will remain high at more than 8x over the near term, though operating performance will remain relatively stable. We view Cengage's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" as per our criteria, reflecting high debt to EBITDA, thin pro forma interest coverage, and low discretionary cash flow compared with its debt burden. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair," based on Cengage's strong business position in U.S. higher education and professional training publishing. The company is the second-largest U.S. college textbook publisher, and has a good market position in the new textbook market. The growth of the rental textbook market, which has increased the availability of discounted used books, has adversely affected Cengage and its competitors. The company is also exhibiting declining sales to for-profit educational institutions, which are experiencing enrollment pressures as a result of regulation that significantly tightens their marketing practices. In addition, lower funding from state and local governments continues to hurt the company's library reference business, though this is a small contributor to revenues. The rating outlook is stable. Prospects of increasing enrollments over the intermediate term, relatively stable operating performance, and positive discretionary cash flow generation should help the company to slowly reduce leverage. Still, we could downgrade the rating to 'CCC+' if we become convinced that revenue and EBITDA will not grow as we currently expect, that leverage will increase to above 9x, or that discretionary cash flow will swing negative. This scenario could occur if enrollments decline or pressure increases from textbook rentals, and weakness in the library reference business continues. In this case, an EBITDA decline of 10% over the next year would reduce pro forma EBITDA coverage of total interest (after prepublication costs) to only 1.1x. Although a more remote possibility, we could raise the rating to 'B' if the company resumes sustainable EBITDA growth, generates increasing discretionary cash flow, and restores interest coverage to about 1.5x. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Cengage Learning published March 19, 2012.) RATINGS LIST Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- New Rating Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc. $575M Rule 144A sr secd nts due 2020 B Recovery Rating 2