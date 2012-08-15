Aug 15 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Market Value StructuresAug 15 - Fitch Ratings today has issued updated rating criteria for market
value structures (MVS) titled 'Rating Market Value Structures'. No rating
actions are expected as a result of the updated criteria, given the limited
extent of the changes.
The criteria report is global in nature and is applicable to a wide range of MVS
with different transaction structures, liquidation/deleveraging triggers and
collateral types. In addition to this master criteria report, any additional,
transaction-specific analytical considerations will be outlined in the
associated press release.
Fitch's MVS criteria are applicable to transactions that rely primarily on
market value-based structural protections and dynamic credit enhancement.
Ratings assigned to MVS are highly dependent upon the presence of liquidation
and deleveraging triggers that are designed to provide a dynamic loss buffer to
note holders. The MVS criteria also consider the legal structure, liquidity and
diversification of portfolio assets; the manager's skill with respect to
managing the assets and the structure in question; and the degree of
transparency in ongoing reporting. In addition to any asset-specific advance
rates, Fitch will also consider whether maximum advance rates are present and
serve to limit the amount of leverage overall, particularly at higher ratings
levels. Furthermore, MVS backed solely by illiquid or less liquid asset types
may be subject to rating caps or may otherwise not be rated.
Fitch rates debt and preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, which are
similar in several ways to the MVS outlined in the updated MVS criteria report.
However, Fitch's closed-end fund criteria are detailed in a separate report
titled 'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock', dated Aug. 15, 2012.
In connection with the publication of updated MVS criteria, the following
criteria report has been removed from Fitch's web site given it is no longer
applicable: 'Rating Market Value Structures,' dated Aug. 16, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2012;
--'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions', Aug. 2,
2012;
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', May 30, 2012;
--'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers', Aug. 16, 2010.
