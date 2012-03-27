March 27 - Credit quality in the U.S. capital goods sector should remain
broadly stable in 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in its industry
report card, titled "Despite Slower Growth, U.S. Capital Goods Ratings Should
Remain Stable In 2012," published earlier today on RatingsDirect.
"Recent improvements in hiring, business sentiment, and consumer spending have
given us cautious confidence in the U.S. recovery," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Sarah Wyeth.
"This supports our expectation that the economic backdrop for industrial and
manufacturing activity, both key economic factors that drive ratings in the
sector, is modestly positive. Our view of construction activity, another key
factor, is less sanguine, as we believe the recent mild weather provided only
a temporary boost in the still-depressed market."
The industrial-led recovery that has spurred revenue growth, margin expansion,
and deleveraging in U.S. capital goods companies over the past 18 months is
easing. Risks remain high amid the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and turmoil
in the Middle East, which has sent oil prices back up to more than $100 per
barrel.
Despite weak industrial indicators in parts of the world, broad exposure to
still relatively strong emerging markets and late-cycle sectors such as power
generation (which lag general economic trends by several quarters) should
continue to provide support to the U.S. capital goods sector in 2012.
All told, Standard & Poor's continues to expect generally steady credit
quality in the sector in 2012.
"Still, a sustained or more severe weakening of sector fundamentals than we
currently expect could bring credit risks to the forefront," Ms. Wyeth said.
"For debt-laden issuers, especially those with the greatest exposure to weak
domestic end markets, we believe covenant compliance and refinancing risk
could increase as potential credit concerns."
A possible credit issue for investment-grade companies is that they could
initiate increasingly risky financial policies to meet growth or shareholder's
reward expectations. Discipline in using funds for mergers and acquisitions or
for shareholder distributions is often a key rating consideration, especially
when the economy is less stable.
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media
representative provided.