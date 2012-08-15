Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB' issue rating to Miami-based full-service truck leasing company Ryder
System Inc.'s issuance of $350 million in medium-term notes due March
2018. The company will use the proceeds from the offering to fund general
corporate purposes.
Our ratings on Ryder reflect the company's strong market position in its major
business--fleet management solutions (FMS). The ratings also incorporate
Ryder's supply chain and logistics operation, which has lower margins
(relative to FMS) and is exposed to the domestic automotive sector, as well as
the cyclicality of its commercial-truck rental business. Over the next few
quarters, we expect Ryder to generate funds from operations (FFO) to total
debt in the high 20% area and debt to capital to remain above 75%.
Ryder, like other providers of transportation equipment leases, operates at
higher levels of financial leverage than comparably rated industrial
companies. We categorize the business profile as "satisfactory," financial
profile as "intermediate," and liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.
Fully adjusted FFO to debt was 29.2% and debt to capital was 77.0% as of June
30, 2012, compared with 31.9% and 73.1%, respectively, a year earlier. Over
the next few quarters, we expect the continuing gradual economic recovery to
result in modest improvement in demand for full-service lease and commercial
truck rentals. We could lower the ratings if FFO to total debt falls below 20%
and debt to capital rises into the low 80% area on a sustained basis. Given
Ryder's financial policy and debt-financed capital expenditure plans, an
upgrade is unlikely. However, as the operating environment improves, we could
raise the ratings if FFO to total debt exceeds 30% and debt to capital
declines to the low 70% area on a sustained basis.
RATINGS LIST
Ryder System Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Ryder System Inc.
Medium-term notes BBB
