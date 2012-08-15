Overview
-- We believe Brazil-based airline GOL's financial risk profile may
deteriorate beyond our assumptions for the current rating due to its weaker
operating performance.
-- We have placed the 'B+' rating on GOL on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will review prospects for
GOL's financial performance in 2013, the effectiveness of its cost-cutting
strategies, and sources of liquidity for the next couple of years.
Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate
credit rating on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) on
CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch is based on our view
that GOL's financial risk profile may deteriorate beyond our assumptions for the
current rating because of its weaker-than-expected performance during the first
half of 2012 and tepid recovery prospects for the remainder of the year.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement of GOL's results for the
second quarter of 2012 and its revised performance guidance for the whole
year. While domestic demand is still growing, the passenger air transportation
industry in Brazil suffers from overcapacity and a significant increase in
operating costs due to higher fuel and lease costs. These factors have hurt
GOL's profitability and cash generation further in the second quarter of 2012,
weakening its credit metrics. Despite efforts to reduce its fleet and cancel
unprofitable routes, the currency depreciation on both fuel and aircraft lease
costs have eroded the company's operating profitability and cash flows. We
believe these effects may be longer lasting than we expected, as the
competition and weaker-than-expected demand growth restrict GOL's ability to
raise air fares and improve yields. Although we acknowledge that GOL's
second-quarter performance is seasonally the weakest for any given year and
its results tend to improve for the remainder of the year, the company has
also revised its market guidance for 2012 and now expects EBIT margin to be
negative for the year. GOL previously expected this metric to be in the 4%-7%
range.
We believe GOL's liquidity, which remains adequate with cash reserves of R$1.8
billion as of June 2012 (net of restricted cash) and low debt maturities in
the next few quarters, will allow it to withstand depressed margins and
negative cash flows for the next few quarters. However, we are concerned that
operating losses may linger in 2013 amid intense competition--in particular,
if domestic economic activity slows down further--and high fuel costs. GOL's
efforts to streamline operations may not be enough to reverse cash flow trends
in the next year, resulting in a more permanent, highly-leveraged financial
profile. We assume GOL will obtain waivers for covenant breaches in 2012, but
they will be a concern in 2013.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after completing our projections
for GOL's performance 2012 and beyond, with a particular focus on possible
scenarios for 2013. We could downgrade the company by one or two notches if we
conclude that it will not be able to reverse its losses and improve cash flows
in 2013, including total debt to EBITDA to 4x-5x or funds from operations to
debt to more than 12% in the next 18-24 months.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Negative/--
Brazilian Rating Scale brBBB/Watch Neg/-- brBBB/Negative/--
Gol Finance Inc.
Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg B
