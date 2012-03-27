March 27 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded ITV plc's (ITV) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+' from 'BB' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The upgrade is a result of ITV's progress in improving its non-TV advertising businesses, particularly in content production, as part of management's five-year transformation programme. The company's strong financial performance has continued with cash flow generation in 2011 exceeding Fitch's expectations. ITV's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage was 0.5x at the end of 2011 compared to 1.0x at the end of 2010. "ITV's credit profile is much improved with a strong balance sheet, more diversified revenue mix and a core TV business which is performing well in a weak economic environment," says Damien Chew, Senior Director in Fitch's European Telecoms, Media and Technology team. "Management have the interesting challenge of how to best utilise a growing cash pile." Cyclical exposure to the UK economy is less of a concern then it was previously. Better visibility of profits at ITV Studios, ITV's content production business, as new programming commissions have increased, coupled with solid cost control in the broadcast business means that ITV is less susceptible to a significant downturn in TV advertising revenue. Fitch's analysis shows that in such a scenario ITV's EBITDA would remain substantially above the levels seen in 2008 and 2009 and leverage remain manageable even with continued dividend payments in 2012. However, FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.0x times for a sustained period of time would be considered incompatible with a 'BB+' rating level. Structural changes in the media industry remain the primary concern. The continued growth of the internet, digitisation of content and the change in consumer viewing patterns have had a significant impact on content creation and content aggregation and distribution. These factors could erode ITV's ability to reach a large UK audience for advertisers and have a negative impact on long-term revenue and profitability, and therefore lead to negative rating action. Fitch believes ITV could make acquisitions to bolster its content business. Such acquisitions could improve ITV's operating profile. Because of ITV's currently strong balance sheet, any acquisition of up to GBP300m in value would fit comfortably within the 'BB+'/Stable rating. Any transactions larger in size would be treated by Fitch as event risk. ITV is unlikely to see positive rating action in the next 12-24 months. For an upgrade to investment grade, Fitch would need to see evidence that structural changes in the media industry are turning out to be more benign to ITV. There must also be significant progress on management's five-year plan to sustain its core TV advertising business as well as the development of other revenue streams, and evidence of a successful track record in content creation with global reach. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology