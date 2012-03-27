March 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'A-1+' short-term commercial paper (CP) rating to San Ramon,
Calif.-based Chevron Corp.'s $12 billion 4(2) CP program.
The long-term corporate credit rating on Chevron is 'AA' and the rating
outlook is stable. The rating and outlook reflect the company's standing as
one of the world's five largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and
gas corporations. Moreover, the ratings on Chevron take into account the
company's massive and geographically diverse upstream operations, meaningful
downstream and chemicals operations, and conservative financial policies. The
industry's high capital intensity and volatility, and the political risk
associated with the company's large upstream projects, the majority of which
are in countries outside the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD), temper company strengths. (For the latest complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Chevron,
published Nov. 3, 2011, on RatingsDirect).
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Full Analysis: Chevron Corp., Nov. 3, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATING LIST
Chevron Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+
NEW RATING
Chevron Corp.
$12 bil 4(2) CP program A-1+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.