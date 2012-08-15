Turkey hires banks for eight-year euro bond
LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit as joint bookrunners for an eight-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report outlining the methodology used by Fitch to analyse securities firms on a global basis. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated Aug. 16, 2011. There were no substantive changes. The full report 'Securities Firms Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit as joint bookrunners for an eight-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
June 6 Industrial retailer HD Supply Holdings said on Tuesday it would sell its waterworks unit to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $2.5 billion in cash to reduce debt and streamline its operations.