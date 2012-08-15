Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the following Santa Cruz,
California (the city) bonds:
Santa Cruz Public Financing Authority, California (the authority):
--$6.5 million 2007 lease revenue bonds (LRBs) at 'AA';
Santa Cruz Public Improvement Financing Corporation (the corporation):
--$3.7 million 2004 certificates of participation at 'AA'.
In addition, Fitch assigns the following rating for the city:
--Implied general obligation bonds (GOs) rated 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by lease payments from the city to the authority and
corporation for use of various essential assets, subject to abatement. All
leases include covenants to budget and appropriate, maintain casualty insurance,
two years of rental interruption insurance, and debt service reserves. The
reserves are cash-funded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--SOUND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The 'AA+' implied GO rating reflects the city's
sound financial operations, as shown by a large financial cushion, three
consecutive years of balanced-to-surplus operations, recently implemented
pension reforms, and a demonstrated willingness by taxpayers to support revenue
enhancements in a pressured economic environment.
--DIVERSE ECONOMY: The local economy has shown a moderate degree of resiliency
throughout the economic downturn, due in part to the city's maturity and the
concentration of relatively insulated jobs in government and education.
--MATURE TAX BASE: The city's tax base is diversified and tax base performance
has held up relatively well despite regional home market price contractions.
--SOUND DEBT PROFILE: The city's debt levels are moderate, capital needs are
manageable, and debt amortizes faster than average.
CREDIT PROFILE
RESILIENT, MATURE ECONOMY AND TAX BASE
Santa Cruz is located about 30 miles south of San Jose on California's central
coast. As the county seat and location of one of the University of California
campuses, the city's economy benefits from a stable core of employment and
related economic activity. The community is mature, with limited new development
besides in-fill and redevelopment activity. As such, the local economy has held
up relatively well during the recession. Current development activity centers on
hotel development, the first of which management expects to be completed by
September, spurring an uptick in transient occupancy tax revenues for fiscal
2013.
Reflective of the community's maturity, assessed value (AV) has held up well in
spite of falling regional home prices. AV fell by just 0.2% in fiscal 2010, grew
1.3% in fiscal 2011, and fell again by 0.2% in fiscal 2012. The tax base is
diversified with area employment focused on government, education, high-tech,
and tourism. The top 10 taxpayers make up just 4.7% of AV and are primarily
tourism- and hotel-related while the top 10 employers include the University of
California, the county, the city, and Plantronics.
STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS
The city's financial operations have remained strong throughout the recession
due to prudent management practices. Fiscal 2011 audited general fund results
show a $1.1 million operating surplus (after transfers), raising the
unrestricted (committed, assigned, and unassigned) general fund balance to a
high $22.1 million or 21.9% of spending. Fiscal 2012 estimates point to nearly
balanced operations. For fiscal 2013 the general fund is budgeted to produce a
$3.7 million operating deficit due to the loss of federal funding, $800,000 of
redevelopment-related revenue losses, and $1.8 million of one-time spending on
capital projects. However, the budget contains significant elements of
expenditure and revenue conservatism, and Fitch believes that management
expectations for actual results to be approximately balanced on a structural
basis appear reasonable given historical budgetary out-performance.
The city's sound financial performance over the past three years has benefitted
from cost-cutting, benefit reforms, and voter-approved tax hikes. In fiscal 2010
labor agreed to substantial concessions, while the city cut positions, reduced
social service spending, and began charging its enterprises for land rentals.
Taxpayers passed a utility user tax hike in 2010, and are considering a ballot
measure in November of 2012 that would increase the transient occupancy tax rate
to 11% from 10%, generating an additional $770,000-$880,000 annually. In recent
years labor also agreed to a two-tiered pension system, and employees will begin
picking up 100% of employee pension costs in addition to a portion of employer
pension costs in exchange for the elimination of furlough days equivalent to 10%
of salaries. Management projects this trade-off to be financially neutral to the
city.
SOUND DEBT PROFILE OVERALL
The city's overall debt burden is moderate at $3,693 per capita and 3.2% of AV
and expected to remain so given manageable capital spending plans. Principal
amortizes faster than average with 64% of debt maturing over 10 years. Capital
needs are manageable and focused on road improvements to be funded with a
mixture of pay-as-you-go capital spending and about $10 million of debt that may
be issued over the next few years.
The city's pension costs, including debt service on pension obligation bonds
(POBs), is currently manageable at approximately 11% of fiscal 2011 general fund
spending and transfers out. In fiscal 2011 the city issued $23 million of POBs
to fully fund its large fire and police side-fund pension obligations. The city
expects the transaction to result in annual cash flow savings of approximately
$200,000. Due to recent investment underperformance and a reduction of the
CalPERS discount rate, Fitch expects pension costs to rise from current levels.
The city's OPEB liability is modest.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria