Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings today downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings of NLV Financial Corp. (NLVF) one notch to 'BBB+' and 'BBB' respectively. At the same time, Fitch downgraded to 'A' from 'A+', the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of National Life Insurance Company (Vermont)(NLIC) and Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (LSW) - collectively known as the National Life Group (NLGroup). A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that NLGroup's GAAP earnings and interest coverage are low relative to peers and expectations for the previous rating level. Fitch anticipates that prospects for material improvement in earnings and coverage will be limited in the current low rate environment. Pre-tax GAAP income, excluding net realized gains and losses and changes in the fair value accounting of embedded derivatives primarily related to the indexed products, was $150 million in 2011, an improvement over the prior year. Through the first six months of 2012, this result was $65 million compared to $78 million for the prior-year period primarily due to poor mortality in the first half of 2012. The consolidated GAAP interest coverage ratio was 4.5x in 2011 and 4.0x through the first half of 2012, although Fitch expects full-year 2012 GAAP earnings and coverage to be flat with 2011. Statutory interest coverage as defined by statutory maximum dividend capacity divided by holding company interest expense is expected to be 1.7x in 2012. This coverage level is low relative to peers. Favorably, the holding company maintains cash and liquid assets to cover approximately three years of holding company interest needs. Interest margins are a significant driver of the group's earnings given the focus on indexed life and annuity products with minimum guarantees. Earnings improved somewhat in 2011 due to growth in in-force reserves, despite lower investment yields. Higher policy charges and fees, a policyholder dividend reduction and ongoing expense management are other levers the company can use to maintain profitability in the current difficult operating environment. NLGroup's investment performance has been favorable. Credit-related investment losses through sales and impairments have been very manageable throughout the crisis. They declined in 2011, and impairments are expected to be flat for the full year 2012. Gross unrealized losses were modest at $113 million at the end of 2011 compared to gross unrealized gains of $1.4 billion. The consolidated investment portfolio was in a net unrealized gain position of approximately $347 million after taxes, after deferred acquisition costs and after policyholder dividend obligations as of year-end 2011. The company's statutory capitalization is sound. The NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was estimated at 400% at the end of the second quarter 2012 compared to 393% at the end of 2011. The RBC is expected to remain near current levels over the medium term. Fitch views NLGroup's financial leverage ratio of 22% at year-end 2011 and June 30, 2012 as moderate and in line with rating expectations. The total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is low at 0.3x. Surplus notes in relation to total adjusted capital (TAC) are just above 15%, which is Fitch's maximum guideline for standard notching. The company's pension plan is underfunded by $144 million at year-end 2011. Fitch believes that NLGroup has good liquidity and adequate financial flexibility. The holding company has committed to holding cash well in excess of about $21 million of pre-tax holding company interest expense. There was approximately $65 million of cash and liquid assets at the holding company as of June 30, 2012. No debt is due to mature over the next 10 years. The company discontinued its securities lending program in 2010. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade are: GAAP interest coverage of 6x to 8x; financial leverage below 20% and RBC maintained at or above current levels. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade are: GAAP interest coverage below 4x; financial leverage above 30%; and an RBC below 350% on a sustained basis. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings and assigned a Stable Outlook at the new rating levels: NLV Financial Corp. --IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; --$199 million 7.5% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2033 to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; --$68 million 6.5% senior notes due March 15, 2035 to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. National Life Insurance Company (Vermont) --IFS to 'A' from 'A+'; --IDR to 'A-' from 'A'; --$200 million of 10.5% surplus notes due Sept. 15, 2039 to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest --IFS to 'A' from 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Cynthia J. Crosson Director +1-212-908-0863 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, New York 10004 Secondary Analyst Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Committee Chair: Brian Schneider Senior Director +1-312-368-2321 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). 