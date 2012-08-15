Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings today downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior debt ratings of NLV Financial Corp. (NLVF) one notch to 'BBB+' and 'BBB'
respectively. At the same time, Fitch downgraded to 'A' from 'A+', the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of National Life Insurance Company
(Vermont)(NLIC) and Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (LSW) - collectively
known as the National Life Group (NLGroup). A complete list of ratings follows
at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that NLGroup's GAAP earnings and interest
coverage are low relative to peers and expectations for the previous rating
level. Fitch anticipates that prospects for material improvement in earnings and
coverage will be limited in the current low rate environment.
Pre-tax GAAP income, excluding net realized gains and losses and changes in the
fair value accounting of embedded derivatives primarily related to the indexed
products, was $150 million in 2011, an improvement over the prior year. Through
the first six months of 2012, this result was $65 million compared to $78
million for the prior-year period primarily due to poor mortality in the first
half of 2012. The consolidated GAAP interest coverage ratio was 4.5x in 2011 and
4.0x through the first half of 2012, although Fitch expects full-year 2012 GAAP
earnings and coverage to be flat with 2011.
Statutory interest coverage as defined by statutory maximum dividend capacity
divided by holding company interest expense is expected to be 1.7x in 2012. This
coverage level is low relative to peers. Favorably, the holding company
maintains cash and liquid assets to cover approximately three years of holding
company interest needs.
Interest margins are a significant driver of the group's earnings given the
focus on indexed life and annuity products with minimum guarantees. Earnings
improved somewhat in 2011 due to growth in in-force reserves, despite lower
investment yields. Higher policy charges and fees, a policyholder dividend
reduction and ongoing expense management are other levers the company can use to
maintain profitability in the current difficult operating environment.
NLGroup's investment performance has been favorable. Credit-related investment
losses through sales and impairments have been very manageable throughout the
crisis. They declined in 2011, and impairments are expected to be flat for the
full year 2012. Gross unrealized losses were modest at $113 million at the end
of 2011 compared to gross unrealized gains of $1.4 billion. The consolidated
investment portfolio was in a net unrealized gain position of approximately $347
million after taxes, after deferred acquisition costs and after policyholder
dividend obligations as of year-end 2011.
The company's statutory capitalization is sound. The NAIC risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio was estimated at 400% at the end of the second quarter 2012 compared
to 393% at the end of 2011. The RBC is expected to remain near current levels
over the medium term.
Fitch views NLGroup's financial leverage ratio of 22% at year-end 2011 and June
30, 2012 as moderate and in line with rating expectations. The total financing
and commitments (TFC) ratio is low at 0.3x. Surplus notes in relation to total
adjusted capital (TAC) are just above 15%, which is Fitch's maximum guideline
for standard notching. The company's pension plan is underfunded by $144 million
at year-end 2011.
Fitch believes that NLGroup has good liquidity and adequate financial
flexibility. The holding company has committed to holding cash well in excess of
about $21 million of pre-tax holding company interest expense. There was
approximately $65 million of cash and liquid assets at the holding company as of
June 30, 2012. No debt is due to mature over the next 10 years. The company
discontinued its securities lending program in 2010.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade are: GAAP interest coverage of
6x to 8x; financial leverage below 20% and RBC maintained at or above current
levels.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade are: GAAP interest coverage
below 4x; financial leverage above 30%; and an RBC below 350% on a sustained
basis.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings and assigned a Stable Outlook at the
new rating levels:
NLV Financial Corp.
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--$199 million 7.5% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2033 to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--$68 million 6.5% senior notes due March 15, 2035 to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
National Life Insurance Company (Vermont)
--IFS to 'A' from 'A+';
--IDR to 'A-' from 'A';
--$200 million of 10.5% surplus notes due Sept. 15, 2039 to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
Life Insurance Company of the Southwest
--IFS to 'A' from 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cynthia J. Crosson
Director
+1-212-908-0863
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chair:
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).
