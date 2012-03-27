BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
March 27 Getty Images: * Moodys affirms Ba3 rating assigned to Gettys upsized incremental term loan
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
* Consolidated Energy Finance S.A. announces early tender results for its senior floating rate notes due 2019 and 6.75 pct senior notes due 2019 and early settlement of tender offer Source text for Eikon: