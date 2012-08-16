Overview -- In the three quarters to end-June 2012, the management of UBS AG (UBS) refocused and delevered the bank's investment banking operations, leading us to project that UBS' risk-adjusted capital ratio could have risen to about 8.5% at end-June 2012, from 5.7% a year earlier. -- We are therefore revising our outlook on UBS to stable from negative. -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on UBS, and on certain core subsidiaries. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that UBS will continue to refocus the investment banking division's operating model and reduce risk exposures, amid continued strained economic and market conditions. Rating Action On Aug. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on UBS AG (UBS), the parent bank and group holding company, to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank. We also affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on core subsidiaries UBS Ltd., UBS Bank (Canada), UBS Securities LLC, and UBS Loan Finance LLC, and our 'A-1' short-term rating on UBS Bank USA. Our 'BBB/A-2' ratings and stable outlook on UBS' Mexican subsidiaries--UBS Bank Mexico S.A. and UBS Casa De Bolsa, S.A. de C.V.--are unaffected by this rating action because the ratings are already constrained by our 'BBB' foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Mexico. Rationale UBS is the Switzerland-based, principal operating company and ultimate holding company of the diversified global banking group. Like other global banking groups, UBS is adapting its business model ahead of future tougher capital requirements under Basel III and, in our view, what could prove to be a sustained period of weak returns for the investment banking industry. The Swiss regulator has instructed UBS, and close peer Credit Suisse AG (A+/Negative/A-1), that on a fully-applied Basel III basis they must hold loss-absorbing capital of up to 19% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) by 2019. As a result, UBS is likely to ultimately hold a significantly larger capital buffer than many other global banks. Of the 19%, UBS plans to hold 13% as common equity with 6% comprising loss-absorbing debt. Further to the strategic announcements made by UBS at its November 2011 investor day, management has actively refocused its investment banking (IB) division, exiting activities with unattractive risk-adjusted return prospects under Basel III, or which it considers are not well aligned with the IB's central objective of supporting the group's leading global wealth management franchise. The restructuring of the IB, trimming back of associated operating expenses, and reduction of associated risk exposures remain a work in progress. Nevertheless, UBS has in our view made significant steps to reduce regulatory RWAs by one-quarter, whether calculated on a Basel II.5 or a Basel III basis, between September 2011 and June 2012. UBS has concurrently built capital by continuing to moderate its payment of dividends through a period of below-trend but nonetheless satisfactory operating performance. UBS reported that in this period its core Tier 1 capital ratio improved from 11.7% to 17.2%, calculated on a Basel II.5 basis. UBS' capitalization under our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework has seen a similar improvement, increasing from 5.7% at end-June 2011 to 6.7% at year-end 2011. UBS has not yet published its Basel pillar 3 report for end-June 2012, but we project that the RAC ratio could have risen to about 8.5%, well within the 7%-10% band that we regard as being indicative of "adequate" capitalization. In so doing, UBS has met our previously-held expectation that it would strengthen capitalization, but that amid an uncertain economic environment and difficult market conditions the task could prove challenging. Looking ahead, and with the following assumptions in mind, we project the RAC ratio to move into the 9.0%-9.5% range by year-end 2013: -- A generally unhelpful operating environment that will continue to crimp earnings, due to restrained wealth management client activity and risk appetite, persistent low central bank base rates, and muted IB trade and transaction activity; -- Further retention of earnings, due to another modest dividend in 2012, but potentially a more-material dividend for 2013; -- Further reductions in regulatory and Standard & Poor's RWAs as UBS continues its exit of noncore risk exposures, in line with its target of reducing pro forma Basel III RWAs to less than Swiss franc (CHF) 270 billion by year-end 2013; and -- The possible repayment of the larger of the two non-innovative hybrids for which we give equity credit at its call date in 2013, but no issuance of new capital instruments that are able to absorb losses on a going-concern basis. We continue to base our ratings on UBS on the bank's 'a-' anchor, "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. UBS' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'. The group credit profile, which we assess at 'a', additionally incorporates two notches of uplift from the SACP for potential future support from the Swiss government, reflecting our view of UBS as "highly systemic" to Switzerland and the Swiss government as "supportive" of its banking system. We therefore consider that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that UBS would receive extraordinary support from the Swiss government in case of need. Furthermore, we assume that if UBS received such support, it would be allowed to pass it on to its rated subsidiaries, should they need it. While we believe that the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for the Swiss banking industry, we consider that the implications are significantly greater for principally domestic-oriented Swiss banks, than for more globally diversified institutions such as UBS. See "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed", published on July 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Furthermore, relative to some European peers, we consider UBS to be well positioned to withstand continued economic and political uncertainty in the eurozone. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that UBS will continue to refocus the IB division's operating model and reduce risk exposures, amid continued unsupportive economic and market conditions. It also reflects our view that the continued economic and political uncertainty in Europe would not have a significant impact on the bank's fortunes. We may take a positive rating action on UBS over the longer-term if we consider that its business position has materially strengthened. This could be prompted by further strategic delivery by management such that the group becomes a demonstrably sustainable and stable business. Such a view could be supported by clear evidence that the repositioned IB division is able to support the wealth management franchise and yet operates a business model and risk appetite that moderates the group's revenue and earnings volatility. We may also consider a positive rating action if the RAC ratio has exceeded 10% on a sustainable basis--a scenario that would likely be allied with management having comprehensively delivered on the deleveraging and refocusing strategy. We could take a negative rating action if UBS experiences a material earnings setback that erodes capitalization, or if renewed concerns arise over the effectiveness of the bank's risk management or the resilience of its business position. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating: A/Stable/A-1 SACP: bbb+ Anchor: a- Business Position: Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings: Adequate (0) Risk Position: Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity: Average and Average(0) Support: +2 GRE Support: 0 Group Support: 0 Sovereign Support: +2 Additional Factors: 0 UBS Loan Finance LLC UBS Bank (Canada) UBS AG (Jersey Branch) Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A/Negative/A-1 UBS AG (NY Branch) Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/-- A/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed UBS AG Certificate Of Deposit Foreign Currency A/A-1 Local Currency A/A-1 UBS AG (Jersey Branch) UBS Ltd. UBS AG (NY Branch) Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1 UBS Bank (Canada) Certificate Of Deposit A/A-1 UBS Bank USA Counterparty Credit Rating --/--/A-1 UBS AG Senior Unsecured A Senior Unsecured Ap Subordinated BBB Subordinated BBB- Short-Term Debt A-1 Certificate Of Deposit A-1 Commercial Paper A-1 UBS Americas Inc. Senior Unsecured * A Commercial Paper * A-1 UBS Capital Securities (Jersey) Ltd. Junior Subordinated * BBB- Preferred Stock * BBB- UBS Finance (Curacao) N.V. Senior Unsecured * A UBS Finance (Delaware) LLC Commercial Paper * A-1 UBS Preferred Funding (Jersey) Ltd. Preferred Stock * BBB- UBS Preferred Funding Trust IV Preferred Stock * BBB- UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Stock * BBB- * Guaranteed by UBS AG