March 27 - Fitch Ratings has lowered the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Company LLC (TCEH) to 'CC' from 'CCC' and removed the Negative Rating Outlook. According to Fitch's Rating definitions, a 'CC' rating implies very high levels of credit risk such that default of some kind appears probable at some point in the future. On the other hand, a 'CCC' rating implies substantial credit risk such that default is a real possibility. Due to inter-company linkages, Fitch has also downgraded the IDRs of Energy Future Holdings Corp (EFH), Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company LLC (EFIH) and Energy Future Competitive Holdings Company (EFCH) to 'CC' as well. The IDR and security ratings of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) are unaffected by today's rating actions. Security Ratings at TCEH: Based on an updated recovery analysis that reflects a lower valuation for both Luminant and TXU Energy and reflecting the one-notch downgrade to the IDR, the security ratings for the first-lien senior secured debt are downgraded to 'CCC/RR3' from 'B/RR2'. The ratings are affirmed for the second-lien senior secured debt at 'C/RR6'; guaranteed unsecured notes at 'C/RR6'; and non-guaranteed unsecured notes at 'C/RR6'. Security Ratings at EFH/EFIH: Fitch has updated its recovery analysis for EFH/EFIH and now assumes a higher valuation for Oncor. The security ratings for the first-lien senior secured debt are downgraded to 'B' from 'B+' reflecting the one-notch downgrade to the IDR. The Recovery Rating (RR) for the first-lien debt remains at 'RR1'. The ratings are affirmed for the second-lien senior secured debt at 'B' albeit at a higher RR ('RR1' versus prior 'RR2'); guaranteed unsecured notes at 'CCC' albeit at higher RR ('RR3' versus prior 'RR4'); and non-guaranteed unsecured notes at 'C/RR6'. The downgrade to TCEH's IDR is driven by a further sharp deterioration in the company's business outlook over the last few months such that the current highly leveraged capital structure is no longer sustainable and some kind of default seems inevitable, in Fitch's view. The timing of default, however, has been pushed out due to the recent actions taken by management to bolster liquidity and it is quite likely that EFH/EFIH will opportunistically continue to access the capital markets. But these actions provide liquidity support only till 2014 according to Fitch and it appears increasingly unlikely that power prices will recover in the meantime to levels required for TCEH to reach cash breakeven. Fitch has significantly lowered its expectation for TCEH's EBITDA beyond 2012. This has been primarily driven by lower power price expectations for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Natural gas prices set the power prices in ERCOT 70%-90% of the time and the forward natural gas curve has weakened considerably over the last few months. As a partial offset, Fitch does expect the tightening reserve margins in ERCOT to drive market heat rates higher, especially during peak periods, but overall, Fitch's expectation of power prices in ERCOT is lower than it was before. As of Dec. 31, 2011, TCEH had 42% of 2013 and 69% of 2014 natural gas exposure unhedged and there are no natural gas hedges beyond 2014. Fitch has also lowered Luminant's expected baseload generation in 2012 reflecting recent trends of displacement of coal generation with natural gas during off-peak hours. Fitch has also lowered its EBITDA outlook for TCEH's retail business. TXU Energy has been experiencing significant customer attrition, a pace that has picked up in 2011. While TXU Energy has been able to sustain margins in 2011 and could benefit in 2012 due to falling wholesale prices, intensified competition and significant headroom between TXU Energy's and competitive offers is likely to put pressure on both margins and customer retention. Fitch forecasts TCEH to be free cash flow negative in 2012 as compared to earlier expectations that the company will break even. The change is driven by Fitch's assumption of lower EBITDA and a shift in capex for environmental compliance towards earlier years. Beyond 2012, Fitch expects TCEH's cash flow generation from operations to be significantly lower than its cash interest expense and capex needs. This is driven by the roll-off of above-market natural gas hedges beginning 2013, rising environmental expenditures and higher cash interest expenses driven by the termination of PIK interest in November 2012, and higher interest rates on floating debt, partially offset by the roll-off of current interest rate swaps. While not in Fitch's rating case at present, the Environment Protection Agency's (EPA) Cross State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) could potentially have a material adverse impact on the company as well. The rule mandates steep SO2 and seasonal NOx reduction that could lead to sizeable capital investment, reduced generation, and higher costs for the portion of Luminant's coal fleet that is not scrubbed. The rule has been stayed by the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and given the possibility that the rule gets modified and/or delayed, Fitch has not included the likely impact of CSAPR in its rating case. Fitch expects consolidated liquidity at EFH/EFIH and TCEH to be affected by free cash flow deficits at TCEH as highlighted above and reduced upstream dividend from Oncor during 2012-13. Liquidity in 2012 has been bolstered by the recent $1.15 billion of senior secured second-lien issuances at EFIH in two separate transactions. The majority of the net proceeds have been used by EFIH to pay distribution to EFH, which in turn, has paid down $950 million of inter-company loan to TCEH, thus bolstering TCEH's liquidity. As a result of these transactions, EFH currently has an estimated $660 million of inter-company notes outstanding as compared to $1.6 billion at the end of 2011. Management has publicly stated that EFH does not plan to borrow from TCEH any more and will be in a repayment mode. Fitch anticipates EFIH to opportunistically access capital markets again to repay the balance of the inter-company note. Liquidity may not be a concern until 2014 given the current ability to issue $500 million first-lien and $1.3 billion second-lien debt at EFH/EFIH. TCEH has the ability to issue $750 million of first-lien debt at TCEH and $1.88 billion of second-lien debt, of which $1 billion can be issued for cash. TCEH has unlimited ability to issue first-lien debt for refinancing purposes. Fitch's forecasts include an increase in leverage from an already untenable level due to a need for higher borrowings to fund operations. TCEH's near-term debt maturities are significant including the $645 million unextended portion of the revolving credit facility in October 2013, the $3,851 million unextended portion of term loans and deposit letter of credit (LOC) loans in October 2014 and the $4,693 million of cash pay/PIK toggle notes in 2015/16 (which excludes approximately $363 million of notes held by EFH and EFIH). The debt maturity schedule could be exacerbated by the springing maturity provision for the extended portions of the term loans and deposit LOC loans if the requisite conditions are not met. Volatile capital market conditions and weakened fundamental outlook could hamper the company's ability to execute refinancings on a timely basis. EFH has over $1 billion of debt maturities over 2014-17 and, in Fitch's view, would need to preserve a substantial portion of its debt issuance capacity for debt repayments. Recovery Analysis: The individual security ratings at TCEH and EFH/EFIH are notched above or below the IDR, as a result of the relative recovery prospects in a hypothetical default scenario. Fitch values the power generation assets at Luminant using a net present value (NPV) analysis. Fitch uses the plant valuation provided by its third-party power market consultant, Wood Mackenzie, as an input as well as Fitch's own gas price deck and other assumptions. The generation asset net present values (NPVs) vary significantly based on future gas price assumptions and other variables, such as the discount rate and heat rate forecasts in ERCOT. Fitch's valuation of Luminant's generation fleet at approximately $13.5 billion reflects a value of approximately $1,700 per kilowatt (kw) for the nuclear units, $700/kw for the older coal fleet, $1,500/kw for the newer coal units and $600/kw for the natural gas plants. Fitch values TXU Energy at $2.5 billion using an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.0 times (x). For the purpose of the recovery analysis, Fitch has assumed that the credit facilities are fully drawn and the first-lien capacity is fully utilized. Fitch has also assumed that the current balance of $660 million of demand notes payable to TCEH by EFH has been paid in full. Fitch does note that natural gas prices are a key variable that drives the valuation of TCEH's power generation assets. According to Fitch's estimates, every $1/MMMBtu move in natural gas prices can drive approximately $500 million variance in TCEH's EBITDA beyond 2014. The recovery analysis results in a 'CCC/RR3' rating for TCEH's first-lien bank facilities and first-lien senior secured notes. The 'RR3' rating reflects a one-notch positive differential from the 'CC' IDR and indicates that Fitch estimates recovery of 51%-70%. The recovery waterfall yields no recovery for all debt junior to the first lien as the first-lien debtholders are not paid in full. Fitch's assessment of the collateral valuation at EFH/ EFIH continues to depend solely on the value of Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC's (Oncor Holdings) 80% ownership interest in Oncor. Fitch has updated its value of Oncor Holdings' equity interest. Fitch is now using an EV/EBITDA multiple approach rather than a book value of equity approach to value Oncor. Given the high EBITDA growth expectation at Oncor, the book value approach grossly undervalued the utility. Fitch is using an 8.5x EV/EBITDA multiple to value Oncor's expected 2014 EBITDA of $1.8 billion. This approach values Oncor Holdings' proportional interest in Oncor at $7.5 billion as of 2014 year-end. Fitch has also assumed for the purposes of the recovery analysis that first-lien capacity and the currently permissible second-lien capacity is fully utilized. As a result, the rating of the second-lien debt is no longer being suppressed. Fitch downgrades the following and removes the Negative Rating Outlook: EFH: --IDR to 'CC' from 'CCC'; --Senior secured first lien notes to 'B/RR1' from 'B+/RR1. EFIH: --IDR to 'CC' from 'CCC'; --Senior secured first lien notes to 'B/RR1' from 'B+/RR1'. TCEH: --IDR to 'CC' from 'CCC'; --Senior secured bank facilities to 'CCC/RR3' from 'B/RR2'; --Senior secured first lien notes to 'CCC/RR3' from 'B/RR2'. EFCH: --IDR to 'CC' from 'CCC. Fitch affirms the following and removes the Negative Rating Outlook: EFH: --Senior notes (guaranteed) at 'CCC' and the RR changed to 'RR3' from 'RR4'; --Senior notes (non-guaranteed) at 'C/RR6'. EFIH: --Senior secured second-lien notes at 'B' and the RR changed to 'RR1' from 'RR2'. TCEH: --Senior secured second-lien notes at 'C/RR6'; --Secured lease facility bonds at 'B-/RR3' (secured by certain combustion turbine assets); --Guaranteed unsecured notes at 'C/RR6'; --Senior unsecured debt (non-guaranteed) at 'C/RR6'; --Senior unsecured pollution control bonds issued by the Brazos River Authority (TX), Sabine River Authority (TX), and Trinity River Authority (TX) at 'C'. EFCH: --Unsecured notes at 'C/RR6'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); -- Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (May 13, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers Corporate Rating Methodology