Overview -- Unisys, a global provider of information technology (IT) services, software, and technology, recently announced the proposed issuance of $210 million of senior unsecured notes due 2017, which it will use to redeem the 12.75% notes due 2014. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating, and assigning a 'BB-' senior unsecured rating and '3' recovery rating to the proposed notes. -- We revised the recovery rating on the company's existing senior notes to '3' from '4' because of the redemption of all outstanding secured notes and the lower total debt amount. -- The stable outlook reflects Unisys' improving revenue trends, moderate leverage, and positive annual free cash flow generation. Rating Action On Aug. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' senior unsecured rating and '3' recovery rating to Blue Bell, Pa.-based Unisys Corp.'s proposed $210 million notes due 2017. We also revised the recovery rating on the company's existing senior notes to '3' from '4' because of the redemption of all outstanding secured notes and the lower total debt amount. In addition, we affirmed the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Unisys. The outlook is stable. Rationale Unisys will use the proceeds from the notes to redeem all outstanding 12.75% notes due 2014. The company reported constant currency revenue growth of 3% in the June 2012 quarter, improved operating profitability, and the achievement of its debt reduction goal (pro forma for recently announced redemptions). The ratings reflect our view that Unisys' moderately leveraged financial profile and consistently positive annual discretionary cash flow will provide sufficient cushion in the next 12 months to mitigate modest total revenue growth and potential operating performance volatility. In our view, Unisys has a "weak" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile. With last-12-month (LTM) revenues of about $3.9 billion, we expect low-single-digit revenue growth in 2012, based on our assumption that Unisys will sustain recent growth in non-Federal systems integration and infrastructure services. Unisys reported revenues of $921.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2012, up 3% from the prior-year period in constant currency. Strong growth in the Technology segment offset ongoing softness in the U.S. Federal services business. Unisys' weak business risk profile reflects the company's second-tier position in the global IT services market, highly competitive industry conditions, and more volatile Technology segment earnings contribution. These factors are partly offset by a significant base of contractually recurring service revenues. Despite modest revenue growth, we expect annual operating profitability to remain relatively stable in the next 12 months, benefiting from Unisys' efforts to improve its operating focus and reduce costs. LTM EBITDA margins have largely been in the 14% to 15% range over the past two years, despite quarterly and seasonal operating performance volatility. In addition, the reduction in funded debt outstanding and interest expense provides some cushion for potential downside volatility in near-term operating earnings. Debt to EBITDA (including our consideration of the mandatory convertible preferred stock issuance as equity), pro forma for recently announced debt redemptions, was about 3.3x in June 2012, down from 3.7x as of fiscal 2011. Unisys' significant financial risk profile reflects our view that underfunded postretirement liabilities (which compose the majority of Unisys' total debt), will constrain material improvement in Unisys' capital structure in the near term. The current rating and outlook incorporate the potential for some leverage volatility over the next two years, primarily because of potential increases in postretirement liabilities. Liquidity Unisys has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash and short-term investment balances of $660 million as of June 30, 2012, and our expectation for positive annual free operating cash flow in the next 12 months. We expect uses to include moderate working capital investments and capital expenditures (including investments in software) under $150 million. Although we expect funding of postretirement benefits to be about $200 million in 2012, we also expect Unisys' discretionary cash flow to remain comfortably positive. Relevant aspects of Unisys's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: We expect coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months, in part reflecting minimal required debt maturities. We expect net sources would be positive in the next 12 months, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA from June 2012 LTM levels. We don't expect material acquisitions and don't incorporate them in the current rating. Additional liquidity is provided by availability under Unisys's $150 million secured revolving credit facility, expiring in June 2016. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Unisys, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect following this release. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Unisys' improving revenue trends and consistently positive annual free cash flow generation. Vulnerability to an increase in postretirement liabilities, lack of consistent revenue growth, and relatively volatile quarterly operating performance currently preclude an upgrade. Failure to maintain positive annual operating cash flow or total debt to LTM EBITDA in excess of the low-4x area could lead to lower ratings. Senior Unsecured US$210 mil sr unsecd nts due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised Unisys Corp. Senior Unsecured BB- BB- Recovery Rating 3 4