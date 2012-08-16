Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its AVERAGE servicer rankings on Proyectos Adamantine, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. (formerly known as GMAC Financiera, S.A. DE C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R.) as a residential mortgage master servicer and a construction loan servicer at the company's request. Prior to the withdrawals, we had negative outlooks on both rankings, and we deemed its financial position to be insufficient. Proyectos Adamantine currently participates as a master servicer in the following residential mortgage-backed securitizations rated by Standard & Poor's: -- MXMACCB 04U -- MXMACCB 05U -- MXMACCB 05-2U -- MXMACCB 06U -- MXMACFW 06U & 06-2U -- MXMACFW 07U & 07-2U -- MXMACFW 07-3U & 07-4U -- MXMACFW 07-5U & 07-6U -- BONHITO F5532 RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- GMAC Financiera Residential Master Servicer Ranking Lowered, Construction Loan Ranking Affirmed; Outlook Is Negative, published January 6, 2012 -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.