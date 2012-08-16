Overview -- GB Social Housing PLC (GBSH) is a public limited company registered in the U.K. It will provide long-dated loans to the social housing sector and fund itself in the capital markets. -- GBSH will, in essence, act as a pass-through vehicle, with the maturity and rates on the loans matching the conditions on the bonds it issues. -- We are assigning our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating to GBSH. -- The stable outlook reflects our base-case assumption that GBSH will be able to gradually increase business volumes after its launch, in line with its current business plan, as it positions itself as a reliable and efficient provider of funding to the social housing sector. Rating Action On Aug. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term issuer credit rating to U.K. social housing loan provider GB Social Housing PLC (GBSH). The outlook is stable. Rationale The 'A' rating on GBSH, a financial intermediary registered in the U.K., reflects the strong support by the U.K. government for GBSH's borrowers, our anticipation of its "strong" liquidity position after issuance, and low market risk. The rating is also underpinned by modest operational risk, mitigated by its relationship with Trifinium Advisors (UK) Ltd. (Trifinium). GBSH intends to provide long-dated loans to registered providers (RPs) of social housing and fund itself in the capital markets. GBSH will, in essence, act as a pass-through vehicle, with the maturity and interest rates on the loans matching the conditions on the bonds that it issues. The rating is constrained by GBSH's start-up status and anticipated concentration risk due to its focus on a single sector, U.K. social housing. In addition, the rating is further constrained by its thin capital base, despite the fact that this provides substantial flexibility in terms of costs. Our rating does not factor in any uplift from potential direct extraordinary support from the U.K. government for GBSH. (Furthermore, it is worth noting that GBSH is not a bank, and consequently, it does not have direct access to liquidity from the Bank of England). We view GBSH's ability to meet its financial obligations to its potential bondholders as mainly dependent on the potential borrowers' ability to service and repay the loans. Although credit quality may differ across borrowers, we believe, based on GBSH's underwriting criteria, that the entities it lends to will have relatively strong credit profiles. We note that the overall credit quality of the potential borrowers is investment grade, based on our opinion of their stand-alone credit profiles and a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support for these borrowers from the U.K. government. Furthermore, there have been no defaults in the sector so far. In addition, GBSH mitigates the potential credit loss of its portfolio by lending on a secured basis, whereby borrowers are required to provide collateral to cover 115%-150% (measured on a market value subject to tenancy basis), or 105%-140% (on an existing use value basis), of their outstanding loan. Minimum asset cover can vary across borrowers, depending on their level of gearing and interest cover covenants. We view GBSH's relationship with Trifinium as a positive factor for the rating. In particular, we believe that GBSH's business profile is strengthened by Trifinium's operational framework and expertise in establishing and managing similar vehicles. GBSH plans to mitigate liquidity risk by issuing bonds of a total amount beyond that on-lent and by investing the proceeds in liquid and low-risk assets. This source of liquidity is designed to be available for all borrowers at all times until maturity, which provides more flexibility than if liquidity facilities were individually assigned. These arrangements are necessary because GBSH will have very limited liquid resources available from its own reserves. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our base-case assumption that GBSH will be able to gradually increase business volumes after its launch, in line with its current business plan, as it positions itself as a reliable and efficient provider of funding to the social housing sector. This will allow GBSH to gradually strengthen its capital base over the same period. Furthermore, we anticipate that GBSH's prudent lending policies, including the secured nature of lending, will continue to underpin its creditworthiness at the current rating level. We do not think that the credit quality of the portfolio will deviate substantially as the portfolio expands over the next two years. We factor in the continued support of the U.K. government to the RPs of social housing, but not directly to GBSH. The rating could come under pressure if, as in our downside-case scenario, GBSH's revenue generation decreases. For instance, in this downside case, we assume that GBSH's capability to write new business is more limited than anticipated and that income from its reserves is not as robust as under our base-case scenario. Under the downside scenario, we assume that GBSH does not adjust its costs in the event that business volumes fall and that capital build-up slows down. Alternatively, a change in government policy resulting in reduced support for this sector could also constrain GBSH's business profile. Conversely, we could raise the rating if new business mandates rise and investment income doubles compared with volumes assumed under our base-case scenario, both leading to a material increase in profits and ultimately in capital. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And Assumptions, July 11, 2012 -- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action GB Social Housing PLC Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.