Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'A' rating on Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C.'s proposed $400 million notes maturing in 2023 and $250 million notes maturing in 2042. The issuance does not affect our ratings on Blackstone Holdings I, II, III, and IV (A/Stable/--). The rated entities fully and unconditionally guarantee the notes on a joint and several basis. Blackstone will use the proceeds of the issuances for general corporate purposes. Including these issuances, total debt will increase to approximately $1.7 billion. We estimate that pro forma key credit metrics will weaken somewhat this year but remain sound for the ratings category and that they will strengthen in 2013 and 2014. Blackstone has no net debt, and we expect that cash and liquid investments will increase to more than $2 billion and that illiquid investments (including net accrued performance fees) will approach $4 billion over this period. We expect that Blackstone, one of the largest and most diverse alternative asset managers in the world, will continue to generate stable and predictable fee-related earnings while maintaining sound investment performance and growing its fee-paying assets under management. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Rating Private Equity Companies' Debt And Counterparty Obligations, March 11, 2008 -- Counterparty And Debt Rating Methodology For Alternative Investment Organizations: Hedge Funds, Sept. 12, 2006 -- Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004 RATINGS LIST Blackstone Holdings I L.P. Blackstone Holdings II L.P. Blackstone Holdings III L.P. Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/-- New Rating Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C. Senior Unsecured $400 mil. notes due 2023 A $250 mil. notes due 2042 A Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.