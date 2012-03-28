March 28 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP)
Limited's notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:
GBP42.15m class B secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'BB'; maintained on RWN
GBP42m class C secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B+'; maintained on RWN
GBP58m class D secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B-'; maintained on RWN
GBP60m class E secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'CCC' unaffected.
The rating action is driven by the lack of further information being made
available to Fitch, most notably with regards to the detailed operating
performance of the care home portfolio (including central costs); the quality of
the homes (information from Christie's most recent site inspection have not been
disclosed yet) providing details about necessary catch-up capex; and a bottom-up
business plan for HC-One. Fitch understands that more information will be
provided by the borrower by Q412 after HC-One has prepared a full three year
turnaround plan and the business completes its first 12 months of trading.
Some information has been provided at a noteholder meeting held on 23 March 2012
suggesting a continued decline of the performance of the former Southern Cross
homes (now operated by HC-One) with occupancy dropping to 81.6% which is well
below the industry average of ca. 88%.
HC-One's EBITDARM (at the home level before central costs and rent) fell by 33%
from 2009 to 2011 to a run rate of GBP70m. Central costs have not been
disclosed. However, the entire former Southern Cross (operating 750 care homes
i.e. not only the NHP portfolio) reported ca. GBP30.5m of central costs (before
exceptionals) in 2010.
The agency understands that HC-One acquired most of Southern Cross' back office
functions. Furthermore, Court Cavendish' management fees of GBP1,100 per home
per month (amounting to ca. GBP3.2m p.a.) need to be funded as well. While Fitch
expects central costs for the smaller HC-One (compared to the former Southern
Cross) to be lower there may be currently no excess cash left at HC-One (opco
level) after rent to be up-streamed to the borrower or even to invest in capex.
This may also explain why the borrower cautiously intends to withhold further
funds. And even if the homes were already fully invested (i.e. no further
catch-up capex needed), free cash flow (FCF) at HC-One after central costs and
recurring maintenance capex (which could be in a range of GBP10m to 13m) may
mean that there is limited excess cash left to be up-streamed after rent
payments of GBP40m unless the operational performance of the homes improves
materially.
Over the past five years the former Southern Cross spent ca. GBP500 of capex per
bed, compared to an industry average of GBP1000, resulting in a substantial need
for catch-up investment in order to improve the quality and performance of the
homes. A few homes are currently being embargoed from accepting new residents as
a result of poor care inspection reports. Management plans to lift such embargos
by the summer by rectifying any deficiencies.
Approximately GBP30m has already been retained by the borrower to be invested in
HC-One homes (GBP22m earmarked for capex this year) as well as for the set-up of
the operation and working capital over the past three interest payment dates
(IPDs). Also ca. GBP5.6m was spent on fees to advisors like lawyers,
accountants, etc.
The borrower expressed its intent to retain further rental payments of "similar"
magnitude over the next three IPDs. That means that over the next three IPDs
already significantly reduced rent proceeds (GBP49.4m p.a. compared to GBP74m
before the rent cuts) - which are already insufficient to pay the senior debt
service in its entirety - will be further reduced with the borrower going to
retain funds. That means more payment deferrals (under the subordinated forward
interest rate swap and note payments for classes B and below) are likely to be
forthcoming and more servicing advance facility draw-downs may be necessary.
Fitch understands that Christie's has recently completed a full property review
of all the former Southern Cross homes which should bring more visibility over
any potential further catch-up capex needs.
Fitch believes it may be challenging to improve the operating performance of
HC-One materially in a short period of time given the current market environment
with public finances being scarce and HC-One's low exposure to the more
lucrative self-pay market (ca. 16% of overall funding). Hence, interest payments
on class B and below may keep deferring until final maturity. However, the
transaction still benefits from a tail period of four years and 10 months prior
to the legal final maturity of the notes in January 2017, which leaves some time
for performance to stabilise, and a sale/refinancing solution to be found.
To resolve the RWN, Fitch would need more information as to the detailed
operating performance and conditions of the care homes, as well as more clarity
from Court Cavendish with regard to its strategy for HC-One. Fitch may decide to
take further rating actions (possibly multi-notch downgrades) once this
information is received.
Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) is a securitisation of 294 nursing homes and three
residential properties owned by NHP, which are let on long leases to third-party
operators active in the UK healthcare sector (in particular HC-One, which
accounts for 84% of the estate).