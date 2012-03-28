(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007's performance, using the
latest available quarterly servicer report of January 2012, and loan-level
data received from the servicer.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes issued by
EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007.
-- We have further reviewed our ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG's
BA-CA And UniCredit Bank AG's HVB floating-rate CLNs, which reference distinct
subpools of the overall EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 portfolio.
-- Following our analysis, we have lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank
Austria AG's class A2 and B2 BA-CA floating-rate CLNs, and affirmed our
ratings on UniCredit Bank AG's class A2 and B2 floating-rate CLNs.
-- EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 is a partially funded synthetic balance
sheet CLO of loans to largely German and Austrian SMEs originated by Unicredit
Bank and UniCredit Bank Austria.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European SME
securitizations. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this
review, our future European SME securitizations criteria may differ from the
current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all
outstanding notes in this transaction.
March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings
on EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 Ltd.'s class A, B, and C notes. At the same time,
we lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG's class A2 and B2
floating-rate credit-linked notes (CLNs) referencing EuroConnect Issuer SME
2007's BA-CA subpool, and affirmed our ratings on UniCredit Bank AG's class A2
and B2 floating-rate notes referencing the HVB subpool (see list below).
EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 is a partially funded synthetic balance sheet
collateralized loan obligation (CLO) of loans to largely German and Austrian
small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). It was originated by Unicredit Bank AG
(HVB subpool) and UniCredit Bank Austria AG (BA-CA subpool). The joint
portfolio referenced is outstanding at EUR1.374 billion as of the latest
reporting date. Thereof, the HVB subpool composes 68.5% and the BA-CA subpool
the remaining 31.5% of EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007. The BA-CA floating-rate
CLNs reference only the BA-CA subpool, and the HVB floating-rate CLNs
reference only the HVB subpool.
EUROCONNECT ISSUER SME 2007
Today's affirmations in EuroConnect 2007 follow our review of the performance
of the portfolio underlying the EuroConnect 2007 transaction, which has been
robust since closing.
Since EuroConnect 2007 closed in December 2007, the transaction portfolio has
amortized by more than 50%. We would expect the portfolio amortization to
continue in line with the transaction documents, at a rate of 3.5% of the
initial pool amount on each interest payment date until May 2014.
Since closing, the transaction has experienced cumulative credit events of
2.08% of the initial portfolio amount and 0.4% of the combined initial and
replenished amount, respectively--indicating robust performance against the
latest recessions in Germany and Austria, and economic challenges immediately
after closing. Cumulative losses in the transaction are 0.28% of the initial
portfolio amount. To date, excess spread has absorbed these losses.
Consequently, no losses have been allocated to the unrated class D notes,
which as of the latest interest payment date provided 7.3% of credit
enhancement to the higher classes of notes.
The transaction currently contains EUR18.9 million of defaulted reference
obligations. We expect these loans to complete their workout procedure
throughout 2012 and 2013--potentially causing a reduction of the available
excess spread ledger in those instances where the quarterly available excess
spread is not sufficient to cure the quarterly realized losses.
We have updated our credit analysis of the reference pool--estimating the
expected defaults and recoveries at the various rating levels, based on the
latest performance and portfolio data. In doing so, we applied our criteria
for rating European SME CLOs. Furthermore, we analyzed the obligor
concentration risk in the portfolio. In conclusion, we consider that the
credit enhancement available to the various classes of notes is sufficient to
maintain our current ratings on all of the notes in EuroConnect 2007, and we
have affirmed them accordingly.
UNICREDIT BANK AG'S HVB SUBPOOL AND UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG'S BA-CA SUBPOOL
Today's rating actions on the HVB and BA-CA CLNs reflect our assessment of
both subpools and their individual performance, and result primarily from our
current view on the concentration risk in each of the portfolios. We have
based our analysis on the latest available portfolio report and loan-level
information from the servicer, as of January 2012.
In our opinion, the BA-CA subpool exhibits notable levels of obligor
concentration risk. According to our calculations, the largest 20 obligor
groups in the BA-CA portfolio account for about 48% of the outstanding
portfolio balance (excluding loans under workout). Two of the largest loans in
the BA-CA pool (about 5% of the BA-CA portfolio balance) are currently
categorized on the bank's second-lowest internal rating category of
"9"--implying that it is likely to default. Our analysis of the risk posed by
further defaults among the largest obligors indicates that the credit
enhancement available to the class A2 BA-CA CLNs is sufficient to cover the
default of the largest six obligor groups, while the class B2 BA-CA CLNs'
available credit enhancement covers the default of about the largest four
obligor groups. In our opinion, these levels of coverage are not consistent
with our previous ratings assigned. As such, we have lowered our ratings on
these notes.
Compared with the BA-CA portfolio, the larger HVB portfolio exhibits lower
concentration levels. According to our analysis, the largest 20 obligor groups
account for about 16% of the HVB portfolio (excluding loans under workout).
Among the largest 20 obligors, the bank's internal rating scale currently
places one obligor in a "nonperforming" rating category. Its exposure composes
0.7% of the overall HVB subpool.
Taking these factors into account, we consider that the credit enhancement
level available to the class A2 and B2 HVB CLNs remains commensurate with the
current ratings. Accordingly, we have affirmed our ratings on those classes of
notes.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European
SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request
For Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions," published on Jan.
17, 2012).
As highlighted in the Jan. 17 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback
from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our criteria for
rating European SME collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). We will evaluate
the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a
result of this review, our future criteria for rating European SME CLOs may
differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings
on all outstanding notes in this transaction.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European SME
securitizations, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using
our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed
Class Rating
To From
EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 Ltd.
EUR216.3 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes
A A (sf)
B BBB (sf)
C BB (sf)
UniCredit Bank AG
EUR0.2 Million HVB Floating Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect Issuer SME
2007)
A2 AAA (sf)
B2 A (sf)
Ratings Lowered
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
EUR0.2 Million BA-CA Floating Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect Issuer SME
2007)
A2 BBB+ (sf) AAA
B2 BB+ (sf) A
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)