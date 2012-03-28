(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Fitch Ratings is providing further comment on the downgrade taken on 26 March 2012 with regard to Turkey-based petrochemicals producer Petkim Petrokimya Holdings A.S. (Petkim). The company's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) were downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB- ', whilst its National Long-term rating was downgraded to 'A-(tur)' from 'A+(tur)'. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable. The rating actions reflected a downgrade of Petkim's standalone IDR to 'B' from 'BB-' and a simultaneous one notch uplift to 'B+' for support from State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR; 'BBB-'/Stable), Petkim's main shareholder. In Fitch's view, Petkim's severe underperformance in Q411 highlights its vulnerability in the face of cyclical downturns and signals a further weakening in its competitive position, at a time of reduced demand visibility and increasing price volatility. At 5.8%, the reported 2011 EBITDA margin compares poorly with peers' performances and with Fitch's previous 8.0% rating case projection. This was despite a 34% sales growth driven by export volumes and feedstock cost push, particularly in H111. The margin squeeze is in part due to sharp drops in global petrochemicals demand and prices in Q411. Other adverse factors were Petkim's stubbornly high naphtha bill, intensifying competition in Turkey, and an extended cracker turnaround in mid-2011. The increasing share of lower-margin trading activities (11.5% of 2011 sales) also contributed to an erosion in margins. Fitch projects sluggish growth and additional competitive pressures in 2012, with a mid single digit drop in revenues and further margin erosion. The Stable Outlook reflects the agency's view that the 'B' rating offers sufficient headroom for the expected downward pressure on Petkim's metrics. The downgrade also reflects a shift away from the underleveraged balance sheet and strong liquidity that had historically supported Petkim's ratings. At end-2011, the company had a net debt position of TRY155m (USD85m eq.), gross FFO leverage was 1.3x and the liquidity ratio was a negative 0.7x. This was due primarily to high working capital requirements (raw material costs and trading activity). Capex of USD90m came below the USD131m budgeted. The figure is expected to increase to USD171m in 2012 to fund the debottlenecking and expansion initiatives necessary to defend the company's competitive position. The one notch uplift to Petkim's standalone ratings is in line with Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" methodology and is underpinned by the cross default clause to 'any member of the Group' under SOCAR's debut 5-year USD500m Eurobond (February 2012). Other considerations factored into the uplift include increasing strategic ties illustrated by SOCAR's acquisition of Turcas's stake in Petkim and the start of the works on the USD5bn greenfield refinery (to be fully funded by SOCAR). A negative rating action could result from a visible and prolonged deterioration in profitability with EBITDA margin eroding below 5%, and/or any large debt financed investments or dividend payments resulting in a sustained FFO leverage ratio above 2.5x. Evidence of weakening support from SOCAR or a deterioration in SOCAR's credit standing would be negative for the ratings. Conversely, fundamental and material improvements in Petkim's business profile and cost position relative to peers could warrant a positive rating action. This is not currently envisaged in the rating horizon. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)