Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to San Antonio,
TX's water system bonds, issued for the benefit of the San Antonio Water System
(SAWS):
--$175 million water system revenue and refunding bonds, series 2012A, rated
'AA+';
--$19.6 million water system junior lien revenue bonds, series 2012, rated 'AA'.
The series 2012A bonds are expected to price via negotiation on Sept. 5, 2012.
Proceeds will be used for system improvements and to refund certain outstanding
obligations for debt service savings, and pay costs of issuance. The junior lien
bonds will be privately placed with the Texas Water Development Board.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$1.4 billion in outstanding water system revenue bonds (senior lien) at 'AA+';
--$363 million in outstanding water system junior lien revenue bonds at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Repayment security of the water system senior lien revenue bonds is provided by
a pledge of net revenues of SAWS's water and wastewater system. The junior lien
revenue bonds have a subordinate position in the system's flow of funds and
therefore carry a lower rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: SAWS's overall financial performance has
rebounded following a dip in debt service coverage in 2009 and 2010. Audited
results for 2011 reflect improved coverage resulting from a rate hike combined
with increased water sales due to decreased rainfall. Fitch expects SAWS's
strong financial planning and careful rate management to support outperformance
of projections over the long term while keeping pace with ongoing capital needs.
COMPETITIVE RATES: The system's rates are competitive compared with area and
statewide peer systems despite its most recent rate increases. Additional rate
hikes are planned to support the system's substantial capital needs, but Fitch
believes they will remain competitive with peer systems and affordable relative
to area wealth levels.
COSTLY SUPPLY DIVERSIFICATION EFFORTS: Successful conservation efforts have
enabled pumping levels of the Edwards Aquifer to stabilize despite rapid
population growth, but SAWS remains heavily reliant on this single water source.
SAWS's water supply diversification efforts continue to introduce new
non-aquifer sources to its water supply inventory, but at a higher cost.
SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL NEEDS: The system's $1.4 billion capital program over the
next five years remains substantial. The needs are mostly driven by the
wastewater capital needs to comply with regulatory standard, as well as the
higher cost of water supply. Fitch believes credit concerns regarding the
system's sizeable capital improvement plan (CIP) are somewhat offset by the
system's planned use of available reserves for about 23% of the capital program.
STRONG AND DIVERSE SERVICE AREA: The trend of San Antonio's overall economic
activity and diversification remains relatively stable, with the softening in
residential building activity partially offset by steady commercial and military
construction.
CREDIT PROFILE
HISTORICALLY STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
SAWS generated actual debt service coverage on an all-in basis ranging from 1.7
times (x) to 2.3x from 2005 to 2008. However, the region experienced extreme
drought conditions, most notably between 2007 and 2009, that forced water
providers to implement stringent water use restrictions, reducing water sales
and producing debt service coverage below historical levels.
All-in debt service coverage in fiscal 2009 was below historically strong levels
at 1.4x. In 2010, weather conditions took a turn to the other extreme, with
heavy rainfall resulting in even lower all-in debt service coverage at 1.2x.
Despite severe drought conditions in 2011, audited results improved with all-in
coverage at 1.7x in light of higher water sales and a rate increase. Interim
results for the first six months of 2012 reflect similar all-in coverage.
RATE AFFORDABILITY
In order to provide a dedicated funding source for securing additional water
resources, San Antonio adopted a separate water supply fee in 2000. The fee
generated $82.4 million or 22% of system operating revenues in 2010. A new rate
structure took effect on Nov. 1, 2010, which was aimed at water conservation as
well as cost recovery.
The water supply component under the new rate structure is tiered to provide an
incentive for water conservation. Under this rate structure, the highest water
users will pay increasingly higher rates as levels of water consumption beyond
non-discretionary needs are exceeded. In addition to the new rate structure, a
6.5% total bill increase took effect on Nov. 1, 2010, which along with the new
rate structure generates an additional $20 million in annual revenue.
Another 7.9% rate increase took effect Jan. 1, 2012. Planned rate hikes for
water and wastewater service from 2013-2016 average nearly 8% annually. Despite
these planned rate hikes, SAWS's average monthly residential bill currently
totals $50, which is lower than all other Texas urban systems except El Paso,
affording the system significant rate flexibility - an important credit
strength.
MULTIYEAR PLANNING A POSITIVE
SAWS has prudently developed and annually updates a multiyear financing plan
that includes expected capital and operational costs and incorporates its
planned rate increases. While the five-year projections reflect all-in coverage
ranging from a low 1.35x to 1.4x from 2012 to 2016, this is only slightly lower
than the previous forecast which reflected a low point at 1.4x. SAWS typically
outperforms its projections and exceeds its all-in target of 1.5x due to
conservative assumptions. A key rating driver is Fitch's expectation that SAWS
will continue to manage its operating profile to outperform projections,
maintaining strong coverage levels despite its substantial capital needs.
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN
SAWS began adding several modest non-Edwards Aquifer water sources to its
portfolio in 2002. Additional projects are expected to increase the composition
of non-Edwards Aquifer water over time. Capital costs associated with these
projects are significant and will require a sizeable amount of additional
leveraging in the future. SAWS has developed its current five-year CIP
(2012-2016), which totals a large $1.4 billion and encompasses a portion of
these long-term supply and delivery projects as well as address wastewater
system maintenance needs. Sources of funding include future debt issuance (77%
of total sources) and pay-go monies derived from service revenue and impact fees
(23%). The currently planned pay-go funding is slightly lower than SAWS's target
range of 25% to 30%. Although the planned pay-go remains adequate, Fitch
believes continued funding below its target levels could lead to elevated debt
levels over the long term.
REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS MAY FURTHER PRESSURE CIP
The system has been in discussions with the United States Environmental
Protection Agency (USEPA) since 2007 with regard to environmental concerns of
system sanitary sewer overflows (SSO). Since that time, SAWS has implemented
additional preventative measures and invested more capital dollars to reduce SSO
incidents. However, a definitive agreement with the USEPA has yet to be
achieved. Negotiations are ongoing and the ultimate financial impacts cannot be
quantified at this time.
GROWING SERVICE AREA
SAWS is the predominant service provider in Bexar County, serving about 360,000
water and 405,000 wastewater retail and wholesale customers. The waterworks
system extends approximately 627 square miles and 93% of customers are
residential. The wastewater treatment boundaries cover 504 square miles and
provide service to 1.3 million people. SAWS's main challenge continues to be the
development of supplemental water resources given the projected doubling of
population for the area by the year 2050 and the ongoing sewer system
maintenance program.
FORMER BEXAR METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT NOW OPERATING AS SAWS DISTRICT SPECIAL
PROJECT (DSP)
SAWS recently took control of the operations of the former Bexar Metropolitan
Water District (BMWD) as a result of a public election to dissolve the BMWD.
After years of public criticism and numerous complaints regarding service and
management of the system, the state passed legislation requiring the public to
vote on dissolution of the district. The election was held in November 2011 at
which time 74% of the voters approved the dissolution of BMWD and for the
operations to be taken over by SAWS.
SAWS took over operations effective Jan. 28, 2012. In order to protect
bondholders and maintain credit neutrality, operating revenues and debt
obligations of the two systems will remain separate until certain requirements
are met for full integration. The San Antonio City Council by resolution adopted
an ordinance creating a separate 'District Special Project' (DSP) and the DSP
will be reported as a separate component unit of SAWS beginning with the Dec.
31, 2012 financial statements.