(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- German insurance group Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) has implemented various measures that we believe should lead to a substantial recovery of its non-life underwriting results and support excellent capital adequacy over the next few years. -- We believe VKB's conservative management will help reduce the risk profile of its life insurance business and contribute to broadly stable earnings from this segment, despite the low-yield environment. -- We are therefore revising our outlook on VKB's 11 core entities to positive from stable and affirming our 'A' ratings. -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the next 12 to 18 months if VKB demonstrates the ability to achieve its targeted increase in non-life underwriting results, strengthening group earnings, and if it maintains very strong capitalization. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the 11 core entities of the Germany-based Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) insurance group to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term counterparty credit ratings and insurer financial strength ratings on all 11 entities. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our opinion that the measures VKB has implemented should improve its non-life underwriting results and life insurance risk position, consequently strengthening its long-term earnings potential and safeguarding its excellent capital adequacy. Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the group's earnings will strengthen significantly over the next few years. Specifically, we forecast VKB to achieve a 7%-8% return on equity, from the current 4%-5%, by 2014. We also anticipate continually very strong capital adequacy and net income strengthening toward EUR180 million, from about EUR95 million in 2011. We expect the improvements to be mainly fueled by the non-life segment, owing to management's various pricing and streamlining measures, particularly in motor business. For our base case, we also anticipate a continued recovery of the group's net combined ratio toward 97% by 2014, from 102% in 2011. This will likely stem from improvements in the motor combined ratio, which we estimate will decrease toward 102% over 2012-2014. We are mindful of the group's generally conservative reserving policy and the long-tail nature of its claims reserves. As a result, VKB's five-year average return on revenue of about 11% is, in our view, relatively strong. We believe the group's life and health earnings will stay broadly flat because of the likely low-yield environment in Germany over the next two years. We believe life and health earnings could contribute about one-third of the group's profits in 2014. We expect the group to benefit from a cautious life bonus policy that should enable it to keep reporting stable earnings and build its capital position. Coupled with interest rate hedging, VKB actively manages the risk profile and profitability of its inforce life insurance book, which is still dominated by traditional interest-rate-sensitive products with guarantees. VKB is already focusing new-business sales on risk products and nontraditional products to reduce its sensitivity to interest rates, as well as its capital requirements, in the longer term. We continue to regard the group's very strong capitalization and extremely strong capital adequacy as a key differentiator relative to peers. VKB's capital adequacy proved resilient during volatile financial market conditions, due to the conservative nature of its asset allocation. We also regard the group's competitive position as a key strength to the ratings. We expect VKB's strong distribution ties with local savings banks to protect its market-leading position in its catchment areas and to contribute to stable new business that supports the targeted change in the life new-business mix. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that we might raise the ratings over the next 12 to 18 months if we see further indications that VKB can use its leading competitive position to achieve the targeted material improvement in its non-life underwriting results. In addition, we believe the group's earnings are likely to strengthen at least in line with our base-case assumptions and that its capitalization will stay very strong and its capital adequacy extremely strong. We could revise the outlook to stable if VKB's earnings were lower than we project in our base case, if its capital adequacy unexpectedly weakened, or if investment or insurance market conditions in Germany significantly deteriorated, putting external pressure on earnings or capital. In addition, downward pressure on the ratings on the group's Berlin-based subsidiaries may arise if we revised our current view of their core group status. This could occur if, for example, their subdued operating performance failed to improve, their capitalization deteriorated, and the group's financial support diminished. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des oeffentlichen Rechts Versicherungskammer Bayern Konzern-Rueckversicherung AG Union Krankenversicherung AG SAARLAND Lebensversicherung AG SAARLAND Feuerversicherung AG Oeffentliche Lebensversicherung Berlin Brandenburg AG Feuersozietaet Berlin Brandenburg Versicherung AG Bayern-Versicherung Lebensversicherung AG Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungs AG Bayerische Landesbrandversicherung AG Bayerische Beamtenkrankenkasse AG Counterparty Credit Rating A/Positive/-- A/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating A/Positive/-- A/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)