(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- German insurance group Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) has
implemented various measures that we believe should lead to a substantial
recovery of its non-life underwriting results and support excellent capital
adequacy over the next few years.
-- We believe VKB's conservative management will help reduce the risk
profile of its life insurance business and contribute to broadly stable
earnings from this segment, despite the low-yield environment.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on VKB's 11 core entities to
positive from stable and affirming our 'A' ratings.
-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the
next 12 to 18 months if VKB demonstrates the ability to achieve its targeted
increase in non-life underwriting results, strengthening group earnings, and
if it maintains very strong capitalization.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the 11 core entities of the Germany-based Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB)
insurance group to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A'
long-term counterparty credit ratings and insurer financial strength ratings
on all 11 entities.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our opinion that the measures VKB has
implemented should improve its non-life underwriting results and life
insurance risk position, consequently strengthening its long-term earnings
potential and safeguarding its excellent capital adequacy.
Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the group's earnings will
strengthen significantly over the next few years. Specifically, we forecast
VKB to achieve a 7%-8% return on equity, from the current 4%-5%, by 2014. We
also anticipate continually very strong capital adequacy and net income
strengthening toward EUR180 million, from about EUR95 million in 2011. We expect
the improvements to be mainly fueled by the non-life segment, owing to
management's various pricing and streamlining measures, particularly in motor
business.
For our base case, we also anticipate a continued recovery of the group's net
combined ratio toward 97% by 2014, from 102% in 2011. This will likely stem
from improvements in the motor combined ratio, which we estimate will decrease
toward 102% over 2012-2014. We are mindful of the group's generally
conservative reserving policy and the long-tail nature of its claims reserves.
As a result, VKB's five-year average return on revenue of about 11% is, in our
view, relatively strong.
We believe the group's life and health earnings will stay broadly flat because
of the likely low-yield environment in Germany over the next two years. We
believe life and health earnings could contribute about one-third of the
group's profits in 2014. We expect the group to benefit from a cautious life
bonus policy that should enable it to keep reporting stable earnings and build
its capital position. Coupled with interest rate hedging, VKB actively manages
the risk profile and profitability of its inforce life insurance book, which
is still dominated by traditional interest-rate-sensitive products with
guarantees. VKB is already focusing new-business sales on risk products and
nontraditional products to reduce its sensitivity to interest rates, as well
as its capital requirements, in the longer term.
We continue to regard the group's very strong capitalization and extremely
strong capital adequacy as a key differentiator relative to peers. VKB's
capital adequacy proved resilient during volatile financial market conditions,
due to the conservative nature of its asset allocation.
We also regard the group's competitive position as a key strength to the
ratings. We expect VKB's strong distribution ties with local savings banks to
protect its market-leading position in its catchment areas and to contribute
to stable new business that supports the targeted change in the life
new-business mix.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that we might raise the ratings over
the next 12 to 18 months if we see further indications that VKB can use its
leading competitive position to achieve the targeted material improvement in
its non-life underwriting results. In addition, we believe the group's
earnings are likely to strengthen at least in line with our base-case
assumptions and that its capitalization will stay very strong and its capital
adequacy extremely strong.
We could revise the outlook to stable if VKB's earnings were lower than we
project in our base case, if its capital adequacy unexpectedly weakened, or if
investment or insurance market conditions in Germany significantly
deteriorated, putting external pressure on earnings or capital.
In addition, downward pressure on the ratings on the group's Berlin-based
subsidiaries may arise if we revised our current view of their core group
status. This could occur if, for example, their subdued operating performance
failed to improve, their capitalization deteriorated, and the group's
financial support diminished.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des oeffentlichen Rechts
Versicherungskammer Bayern Konzern-Rueckversicherung AG
Union Krankenversicherung AG
SAARLAND Lebensversicherung AG
SAARLAND Feuerversicherung AG
Oeffentliche Lebensversicherung Berlin Brandenburg AG
Feuersozietaet Berlin Brandenburg Versicherung AG
Bayern-Versicherung Lebensversicherung AG
Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungs AG
Bayerische Landesbrandversicherung AG
Bayerische Beamtenkrankenkasse AG
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Positive/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating A/Positive/-- A/Stable/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)