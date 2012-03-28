March 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed RSA Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. RSA Insurance Group plc is the top holding company of the group, and RSA is its main operating entity. The Outlooks on the IFS rating and IDRs are Stable. The subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m perpetual) have been affirmed at 'BBB'. RSA's ratings reflect the group's solid operating profile, characterised by a strong business franchise and a growing level of geographical diversification. The ratings also take into account the strengths of the insurer's financial profile, including its ability to maintain underwriting profitability across the cycle, prudent reserving levels and low-risk investment portfolio. RSA's capital strength, as assessed on Fitch's risk-adjusted basis, remains moderately below the level commensurate for the current ratings and is viewed as the key constraint for the ratings. To some extent, the agency's concerns related to the capital strength are mitigated by the insurer's sound operating profitability, wide diversification of business, and its solid financial flexibility, as viewed by Fitch. The agency also notes that the insurer comfortably exceeds the minimum regulatory capital requirements. Key rating triggers for an upgrade would be a significant and sustainable improvement of the risk-adjusted capital position coupled with the continued development of RSA's operations, including diversity of earnings by operating segment and a performance better than similarly rated peers over a period of time. Conversely, key rating drivers for a downgrade include a material drop in the company's capital position, taking into account both Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment and the regulatory solvency position. In addition, a significant deterioration of underwriting performance, with a group combined ratio consistently above 100%, would also be a trigger for a downgrade, given that Fitch views this as a key strength to the business. Fitch views RSA's financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage as being in line with the current ratings level and does not expect them to change adversely. However, a significant worsening in these metrics could lead to a downgrade. RSA reported another year of strong underwriting performance with the combined ratio improving to 94.9% in 2011 from 96.4% in 2010. To a significant extent, this was achieved by a tightening of underwriting discipline in the UK motor business, one of the most competitive segments in the insurer's portfolio. RSA's operations in international and emerging markets delivered a stable positive technical result, which happened in the context of the insurer's continuing overseas expansion. Fitch continues to see the growing diversity of RSA's business profile, coupled with solid underwriting controls, as a strong positive rating factor. Fitch views the continued geographical development of RSA's business as a primary rating driver in the near and medium term. RSA has been successful in diversifying its premium income away from the historically core UK market, and recent years have seen the bulk of operating profits being generated by the International business segment. Fitch will continue to monitor the contribution of profits generated by each of RSA's operating segments, especially the Emerging Markets segment. RSA's operating result was also supported by solid investment income, which has historically made the most important contribution to the insurer's profit. Fitch notes that RSA continues to adhere to a conservative investment strategy with an increased focus on fixed-income instruments of high credit quality. RSA is a leading multinational non-life insurer with presence in over 130 countries, with net premiums written (NPW) of GBP8.1bn in 2011 and total assets of GBP22.6bn at end-2011. RSA's business is organised into three main operating segments: International with 48% contribution to 2011 NPW, UK (38%) and Emerging Markets (14%). Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 22 September 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology