Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 35, Upgrades Two Tranches of Lehman Currency Swap TransactionsAug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 35 and upgraded two tranches of seven UK non-conforming RMBS which, following the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, remain exposed to foreign currency movements. Fitch has also revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative on five tranches. A full list of ratings actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The rating actions reflect Fitch's assessment of the effects of currency and interest rate movements as well as the recent performance of the collateral portfolios. In the absence of a currency swap in each of these transactions, payments received from the underlying GBP-denominated collateral have to be exchanged at current spot foreign exchange (FX) rates in order for payments to be made on the euro and USD-denominated notes. As current FX rates have moved against the issuer compared to rates seen at close, all of these transactions remain under-collateralised. However, Fitch notes that as the FX spot rates between the GBP and euro have moved slightly in favour of the issuer in the past year, the under-collateralisation has in effect reduced from levels seen a year ago. The volume of loans in arrears has marginally increased in each of the seven transactions, with repossession activities and associated losses remaining relatively stable. However, the appreciation of the GBP against the euro has allowed the transactions to benefit from an increase in excess spread, as observed over the past two quarters. The increase in excess spread is also attributable to a decrease in the amount of interest that is payable on the euro notes given the continued decline in Euribor. The combination of both the positive FX and interest rate movements means that the respective issuers have been able to commence the replenishment of their respective reserve funds. This has contributed towards the revision of Outlooks on the class A2 notes of Eurosail 07-3, Eurosail 07-4 and Eurosail 07-5 to Stable from Negative. In the case of the Mortgage Funding 2008 transaction, which does not feature a cash reserve, the issuer has also been able to reduce the class B principal deficiency ledger balance to GBP3.7m from GBP5.0m a year ago. Additionally, in its analysis, Fitch has applied currency stresses on current FX rates so as to assess the impact of sterling depreciating against the euro and the subsequent ability of the issuer to meet its interest and principal obligations on the rated notes. At present, Fitch believes that the notes are able to pass their respective stress scenarios, which is the reason why most of the ratings have been affirmed and Outlooks revised to Stable. The revision in FX rates over the past year, has in Fitch's view reduced the likelihood of a default of the class A notes of Eurosail Prime 2007-A. The agency deems a default of these notes now as possible (as reflected by the 'CCCsf' rating), as opposed to probable, as was reflected in the 'CCsf' rating previously assigned to the tranche of notes. Furthermore, the class A2 tranche of EMF UK 2008 has been upgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Csf' as it is expected to be fully redeemed in the next three quarters at most. However, the agency has not upgraded the tranche beyond 'CCCsf' due to concerns over a possible shortfall on its interest payments, particularly given the absence of both a liquidity facility and a currently fully funded reserve fund. Fitch notes that the ongoing developments in the eurozone make it difficult to forecast the actual EUR-GBP FX movements with any certainty, which is why volatility in the ratings of the affected notes can be expected, especially for notes rated 'CCCsf' and below.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor and Servicer Reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom' dated 9 August 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria