March 28 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 1
basis point (bp) yesterday to 198 bps and the speculative-grade composite spread
widened by 4 bps to 612 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads widened
by 1 bp each to 129 bps, 171 bps, and 245 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B'
spreads expanded by 4 bps each to 438 bps and 661 bps, respectively, and the
'CCC' spread expanded by 3 bps to 1,023 bps.
By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities widened by 1
bp each to 304 bps, 289 bps, and 203 bps, respectively. Banks remained flat at
305 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 5 bps to 319 bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year
moving average of 197 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps.
The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of
636 bps and below its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect continued
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment,
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue
to weigh on risky assets.
