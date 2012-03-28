March 28 - The credit prospects for the 25 leading European utilities rated
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services remain largely negative, according to a
report published today by the rating agency.
The report, titled "Tough Market Conditions Keep 25 Top European Utilities
Under Pressure", says seven of the 25 industry leaders have negative outlooks
or are on CreditWatch with negative implications.
This reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that many competitively exposed
vertically integrated power and gas incumbents have less robust and more
volatile business risk profiles than previously and face significant pressure
on profitability, the report says.
The main contributing factors include aging generation assets with significant
reinvestment needs, generation oversupply in many regional markets leading to
lower generation spreads and load factors, negative price differentials
between long-term gas procurement contracts and wholesale market prices,
continued high political risk, and sovereign stress in the eurozone, the
report says.
In addition, financial market volatility is heightening financial risk and the
European economic outlook once again appears increasingly somber. In Standard
& Poor's view, the eurozone will gradually climb out of its mild recession in
the second half of this year and into 2013. Standard & Poor's projects flat
eurozone GDP in 2012 and only 1% growth in 2013, which, the report notes, is
likely to lead to weak energy demand growth in many European countries.
That said, the underlying credit quality of regulated utilities, such as U.K.
water companies and electricity and gas networks, remains solid despite high
investment requirements in the years ahead. Electricity and gas transmission
system operators in the peripheral eurozone countries are at risk of further
downgrades, however, mainly as a result of rising country risk,
sovereign-related stress, and rising regulatory uncertainty, the report says.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.