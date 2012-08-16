UPDATE 1-Qatari export costs to rise as ports ban disrupts trading
* Norsk Hydro says aluminium shipments blocked from UAE port (Updates with Bahraini port restriction, adds comment)
Aug 16 Moody's revises Southern States Cooperative outlook to negative from stable; affirms B1 corporate family rating; cuts speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2
* Norsk Hydro says aluminium shipments blocked from UAE port (Updates with Bahraini port restriction, adds comment)
WARSAW, June 6 Poland's Gaz-System said on Tuesday that the total CAPEX related to the construction of new gas pipeline to Denmark, known as the Baltic Pipe, is estimated at 1.6 billion-2.1 billion euros ($2.36 billion).