Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed it's 'AA-' rating on the Oklahoma University Board of Regents' series 2004 student housing revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of the net revenues of the housing and food services department of the University of Oklahoma (OU). KEY RATING DRIVERS OPERATIONAL STABILITY SUPPORTS RATING: The 'AA-' rating continues to be supported by consistent growth in system revenues producing strong debt service (DS) coverage, improved occupancy for existing student housing stock driven by generally stable enrollment and successful operations at the University level. ENROLLMENT GROWTH DRIVES DEMAND: OU experienced significant growth in enrollment for fall of 2011, adding 660 students to headcount and sustaining robust demand. A similar trend is expected for fall 2012. AUXILIARY SYSTEM DEBT LIMITED: Debt supported by the housing system is expected to be very limited since all future debt is expected to be secured by OU general revenues (rated 'AA' by Fitch) and current debt is expected to be refunded in the near term. CREDIT PROFILE: OU's housing system revenues have grown consistently representing a four year increase of 35%, from $42.9 million in fiscal 2008 to $57.9 million based on un-audited fiscal 2012 operations. Net available revenues provide strong coverage of current DS estimated at nearly 2.9 times (x) for fiscal 2012. Management's ability to operate the system efficiently and produce net revenues each year despite enrollment fluctuations is noted favorably. Fitch acknowledges however, that management's autonomy to set rates is tempered by affordable off campus housing costs which limit the ability to raise rates for all student housing facilities. OU (general obligation bonds, rated 'AA') provides student housing on its Norman campus for roughly 20% of student headcount. The housing system offers 5,732 beds in varying configurations within four residence halls and three apartment complexes. The system's overall occupancy rate for 2012 is 92%, up from about 86.5% in the previous year. OU expects to open a new student housing facility (Headington Hall Housing Center), which was financed by the series 2012A&B bonds, in August 2013. The new facility is allocated equally to student athletes and non athletes. Fitch does not expect occupancy levels to decline with new housing since demand driven by enrollment growth has remained robust. Enrollment increased in fiscal 2012 by a significant margin. Applications for fall 2011, 12,225, represented a 14% increase from fall of 2010 and resulted in OU enrolling 329 more freshmen in fall of 2011. Given OU's on-campus residential requirement for freshman, demand for housing units remains strong. While the school year has yet to get underway for fall of 2012, OU expects a similar enrollment trend to fall of 2011. Fitch notes the aforementioned freshmen residential requirement as an important factor to overall occupancy levels on campus. The housing system, including series 2002 and 2004 housing bonds, has approximately $80 million in debt outstanding. Corresponding annual debt service ($5.95 million) accounts for a debt burden of 10.2% which is high but typical of auxiliary systems and improved from 13% in fiscal 2010. DS coverage of 2.9x far exceeds the bond rate covenant of 1.25x. No additional debt is expected to be issued by the housing system and all current housing debt will be refunded in the near term by bonds backed by the general obligation of OU. OU was established by the Oklahoma territorial legislature in 1890 and is a member of the Big XII athletic conference. OU is a flagship state institution with three campuses and an enrollment of over 29,000 students.