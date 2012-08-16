(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the international and national scale ratings of the Mexican bank Banco del Bajio (Bajio). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. Bajio's ratings are driven by its good franchise in its core region together with a stable financial condition and operating performance that has been able to overcome the negative cycle ignited by the 2008 economic recession in Mexico; proving the bank's loss absorption capacity. The gradual and successful diversification of its loan portfolio, which exhibits reasonable asset quality metrics, as well as moderate liquidity trends and the bank's challenge to further diversify income also factor in supporting its affirmation and Stable Outlook. The Stable Outlook is driven by the ability of the bank to sustain positive and stable profits after hefty increases in loan impairment charges derived from the recent economic crisis and the declining still adequate capital metrics the bank exhibits as a result of sustained loan growth and a high dividend payout ratio. A possible upgrade of Bajio's ratings will require not only the consolidation of its expanded asset base and a recovery of its profitability to previous averages (operating ROAA above 1.5%); but also, further diversification on its funding source and lower reliance on short-term money market deposits; also preserving a Fitch core capital ratio above the median of its regional peers (FCC above 13%) and sound asset quality metrics with a less concentrated loan portfolio, will be required for such possible upgrade. On the other hand, deterioration on its already moderate liquidity and asset and liability mismatches and/or its capitalization and profitability (with sustained operating ROAA below 0.5% and FCC below 12%); may trigger a negative action on its ratings. Bajio has rapidly grown to become one of Mexico's largest niche banks with a good franchise in its core region (central Mexico). Although the bank initially specialized in the agricultural business, it has gradually and successfully diversified, increasing its operations on other business lines such as SMEs, subnationals and home developers; and in Fitch's view such diversification has been done through a somewhat controlled origination. The bank's earnings were affected by hefty increases in loan impairment charges after the recent economic turmoil, however, thanks to its recurring (albeit concentrated) revenue stream and stability of its bank spreads; the bank was able to protect its operating ROAA close to 1%; which speaks well about its loss absorption capacity. On the other hand, Fitch considers income diversification and pressured efficiency levels (cost to income) which arisen recently as a result of its growing branch network (2Q12: 69.1%, 2010: 55.38%), remain a challenge for Bajio. In Fitch's opinion, credit risk is the largest exposure for Bajio; the loan book concentrates 83.2% of total earning assets at 2Q12 and it is exposed to concentrations by obligor: 20 largest loans accounted for 1.8 times (x) the bank's total equity with relatively adequate guarantees. Nevertheless, Bajio exhibits adequate quality metrics with stable impairment ratios (between 2.74% and 3.05% between 2009-2Q12), explained mainly by the acquired mortgage portfolios, although delinquency ratios for this economic sector exhibit a positive trend. Bajio's funding profile remains sound, as Bajio has access to considerable amounts of retail deposits from a customer base that has proven stable and recurring, nevertheless, total customer deposits are not funding the bank's entire portfolio (loans to deposit ratio: 143%) and these are largely derived from money market (48% of total customer deposits). The bank has at its disposal funding from development banks for re-discounted loans in socially important sectors, which in Fitch's view is stable, considering this amount of funding, the loans to deposit ratio would be 107% on an adjusted basis. Fitch additionally considers Bajio has ample challenges in its liquidity profile as there are important asset-liability mismatches on less than one year maturities. In terms of capitalization levels, Bajio's total regulatory capital ratio and Fitch's core capital ratio have been declining since 2010 although these are still reasonably adequate in Fitch's view (2Q12: 12.89% and 13.91%, respectively). Pressures were given as a result of sustained loan growth and a dividend payout ratio that has remained unchanged at 40% and which Fitch considers high. Fitch believes the Fitch core capital ratio will remain around 13% in the near future given the bank's growth prospects. Bajio was established in 1994 in Leon, Guanajuato (western region of central Mexico) specializing in the agricultural business, although with increasing operations on other business lines, such as commercial loans for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), local governments and home developers. Bajio holds a factoring entity (Financiera Bajio) and a 50% stake in Afore Afirme-Bajio, a pension fund management company. The rating actions are as follows: Banco del Bajio, SA: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; --Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bb+'; --Support rating affirmed at '5'; --Long-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'A+(mex)'; --Short-term national-scale rating affirmed at 'F1 (mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)