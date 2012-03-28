(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 - Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special
report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyze the U.S. Title
Insurance sector.
These sector-specific credit factors supplement the master criteria 'Insurance
Rating Methodology', dated Sept. 22, 2011, which details Fitch's overarching
approach to rating insurance companies and is available at
Consistent with the master insurance criteria, companies in the U.S. Title
Insurance sector are evaluated considering various qualitative and quantitative
credit factors, including but not limited to: industry profile and operating
environment, market position and size/scale, corporate governance,
capitalization and leverage, financial performance and earnings, investments and
liquidity, and reserve adequacy.
In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building blocks used to
formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the transparency of its
analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by rating
category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative factors can
impact a typical rating range. For example, the report highlights that based on
Fitch's views of industry risk, Insurer Financial Strength ratings in the title
sector would not be expected to exceed the 'A' category.
The report does not offer a formula to derive a notch-specific rating for U.S.
title insurance companies. Such an approach is inconsistent with Fitch's master
criteria for insurance, in which weighting of different credit factors is
dynamic, and based on the judgment of a rating committee.
The criteria report 'Title Insurance Rating Methodology', dated March 31, 2011,
has been withdrawn.
