March 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Epic (Culzean) plc's floating rate notes due 2019 as follows: GBP6.2m Class A (XS0286451710) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP27.3m Class B (XS0286456198) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable GBP25.8m Class C (XS0286456867) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable GBP21.8m Class D (XS0286457758) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative GBP9.4m Class E (XS0286458723) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative GBP12.0m Class F (XS0286459374) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 50% The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the GBP44.2m Prime A and GBP20.9m Prime B loans since the last rating action in April 2011 and the full redemption of the GBP167.3m Metro loan at its maturity in October 2011. It also addresses the improving performance of the GBP37.4m Friends First loan, following its maturity default in April 2011 and subsequent restructuring and extension. Finally, consideration was given to the extensive reliance on The Royal Bank of Scotland ('A'//Stable/'F1') as swap counterparty and account bank and potential swap breakage costs on the long-dated (10 years post loan maturity) interest rate swaps for both of the Prime loans. In February 2012, the servicer announced the completion of the Friends First loan restructuring. A maturity extension until January 2014 was agreed, subject to the removal of a 2013 break option in the leases of the largest tenant (DLA Properties, accounting for 44% of the borrower's rental income). The affected leases have also been extended, moving the various expiry dates to December 2022. As part of the incentive package for the tenants, the borrower will cover part of the tenant's rent over the first 12 months of the new lease. The Prime A and Prime B loans are predominantly backed by retail assets located in London's prime retail locations (e.g. New Bond Street and Kensington High Street). Both loans are scheduled to mature in October 2016, three years prior to final legal maturity. Given the collaterals' strong performance, Fitch does not expect a default before loan maturity for both these facilities. The interest rate swaps of the two Prime loans mature 10 years after loan maturity. In adverse interest rate scenarios, the senior-ranking breakage costs arising from a swap termination could negatively affect the recoveries on these loans. Also, given the high leverage of the Friends First loan, a loss on the most junior tranche remains a possibility. Both factors contribute to the continued 'CCCsf' rating of the tranche. In January 2012, the full redemption of the Metro loan, proceeds of which were applied on a fully sequential basis following the transaction's sequential trigger breach in April 2011, has resulted in the class A's current balance of GBP6.2m. The application of disposal proceeds, stemming from the sale of an asset backing the Prime A loan, should result in the full redemption of the class A notes in April 2012. Furthermore, the Friends First loan is currently amortising via cash sweep.