March 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Vale S.A.'s (Vale)
reopening of USD1.0 billion, 4.375% notes due Jan. 11, 2022 that
were issued by Vale Overseas. The reopening will carry the same rating as the
original deal of 'BBB+'. These notes have been unconditionally guaranteed by
Vale and were originally issued during January 2012. Proceeds from this
transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.
The ratings of Vale take into consideration the company's solid business
position as one of the world's leading mining companies. The company's strong
business position is viewed to be sustainable due to its leading market
positions in iron ore; a strong global presence in nickel; low production cost
structures for both iron ore and nickel relative to competitors within these
industries; and large proven and probable mineral reserves. Vale's business
position is being enhanced by significant investments in coal, copper and
fertilizer, which will improve the company's product and geographic
diversification.
The ratings also reflect Vale's strong balance sheet, conservative capital
structure and strong cash flow from operations. Vale generated USD33.8 billion
of EBITDA during 2011, an increase from USD26.1 billion during 2010. Cash flow
from operations grew by only USD5.3 billion during this time period due to an
increase of about USD5.3 billion in cash taxes paid. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Vale
had USD24.4 billion of total debt and USD3.5 billion of cash and marketable
securities. Net debt increased to USD20.9 billion from USD16.5 billion at the
end of 2010. The increase in net leverage despite record operating cash flow was
due to USD9.0 billion of dividends and USD3.0 billion of share buybacks.
Vale's profit is still highly reliant upon iron ore sales and the Chinese
market, despite significant investments that have improved the company's product
and geographic diversification during the past decade. The company's ferrous
minerals business accounted for about 90% of its EBITDA during 2011; China was
the key market for these products, accounting for 44% of Vale's iron ore sales
volumes. Iron ore prices have fallen from peak levels achieved during the first
half of 2011; current prices for iron ore of USD145 per dry metric ton delivered
to China are supported by projected growth in the country's demand for steel by
between 5% and 8% during 2012, which should result in increased demand for
seaborne iron ore in a similar range.
Despite an expectation of lower average iron ore prices for 2012, Fitch expects
Vale to generate in excess of USD30 billion of EBITDA during the year due to its
low cost structure relative to expected prices and an increase in output for
many of its other key products. The company has slated about USD19 billion of
investment for this year. The actual figure could be lower due to delays in
obtaining permits and constraints related to a tight labor market, especially in
Brazil. Any free cash flow after capex is likely to be distributed as dividends
or used for share repurchases, resulting in no material changes in net debt.
Nevertheless, leverage should remain less than 1.0x, which is low for the rating
category.
Fitch base case projections include an expectation of a gradual increase in
Vale's leverage during the next couple of years. A key driver of higher leverage
will be a weakening of iron ore prices due to extensive increases in production
capacity by Vale, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto. Vale's considerable investments in
coal, fertilizers and copper will partially mitigate the impact of the increase
in iron ore mining capacity globally, and should allow the company's ratings to
remain within the current rating categories.
Factors that could lead to a negative rating action include a large, debt-funded
acquisition; a change in management's strategy with regard to the conservative
capital structure that the company has maintained; or a prolonged downturn in
demand and prices for commodities, particularly iron ore. A reduction in demand
for Vale's products from its Chinese clients and/or a deterioration of its
relationship with its customers in China could also lead to a negative rating
action.
Fitch currently rates Vale S.A. and Vale Overseas Limited as follows:
--Foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--National Scale Rating 'AAA (bra)';
--Unsecured Brazilian real denominated debentures 'AAA(bra)'.
Vale Overseas Limited:
--Foreign currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Unsecured debt 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook for both Vale S.A. and Vale Overseas Limited is Stable.
The ratings of Vale Overseas Limited have been linked to those of Vale S.A.
through Fitch's 'Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage' criteria. Vale Overseas
Limited is domiciled in the Cayman Islands.
